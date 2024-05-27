Military memories of warriors

Durban — A local brotherhood of military veterans have dutifully preserved wartime artefacts, arms, ammunition, medals and paraphernalia, and lent a helping hand to veterans fallen on hard times for nearly a century. Presently, they are considering tactics to enlist the next brigade to continue their mission.

The Memorable Order of Tin Hats’ (MOTH) Warrior Gate Museum on the corner of Durban’s KE Masinga and Masabalala Yengwa Avenue is home to a wide array of war-time exhibits, including collector’s items, that received some extra spit and polish for last Saturday’s International Museum Day. MOTH Warriors Gate Museum at Durban’s Old Fort exhibits historic South African military uniforms, battle relics, medals and photos at 208 KE Masinga Road. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad Independent Newspapers During the MOTH’s executive meeting at Warrior Gate the next day, they also mulled over how to fire-up youth to carry the baton and care for their wealth of memorabilia collected from some famous battles fought around the world. “Who takes over is our conundrum at the moment,” said Gerrie Olivier, the museum’s curator, as their membership comprised ex-servicemen only.

“Only people who serve in the military can become a MOTH. Then, you have the power to vote and be a part of our decision-making processes. “Our children are not as interested in what we have. We are working through it, and will find a way to keep this going.” One of the displays at the Old Fort MOTH Museum Of Militaria at Warriors Gate. Among the items are South African soldiers’ identity tags, left below the torches. On the red display board are two Axis medals for the Africa Campaign from 1940 to 1943 intended to commemorate the occupation of Egypt and the Suez canal. They were struck prematurely and were found on a shipwreck in Bizerte Harbour, Tunisia. Beneath that is a photograph of 8th Army mascot Monty, encircled by his collar complete with decorations. The newspaper headline is from the Natal Mercury dated August 15, 1945, announcing that Japan had surrendered. | Picture: SHELLEY KJONSTAD Independent Newspapers Olivier, who took up the position last year, said he was passionate about museums.

“I used to work at the Pro Patria Museum in Voortrekkerhoogte, Pretoria. This is history: if we don’t preserve it, who will?” While Olivier noted that 30% of their visitors were guests from around the world, he said local people were not as aware of the museum’s existence. They will drive an awareness campaign on social media platforms. “We have to redevelop a culture of wanting to preserve stuff.”

An Italian officer’s dress uniform epaulettes at the MOTH Warriors Gate Museum. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad Independent Newspapers Olivier said Charles Evenden launched the MOTH movement in 1927. At the time, Evenden was based in Cape Town. He later worked as a cartoonist for the Mercury newspaper. According to the organisation, his cartoon titled “Forgetfulness” was his artistic call for more appreciation for soldiers, and he followed this up by starting the MOTH order. The three founding pillars of comradeship, mutual help and sound memory have remained the organisation’s ethos throughout.

Olivier said the NPO was at its peak in the 1980s with 350 shellholes (branches) and more than 7 000 active members. “Building Warrior Gate began in 1927 with £12 000 from a donor and it was opened in 1936.” A burner fashioned by a prisoner of war to cook food. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad Independent Newspapers Olivier said all items on display had been donated.

Their exhibition includes artefacts from Anglo-Zulu conflicts (Isandlwana and Rorke’s Drift), the two Boer Wars, both World Wars, and wars in Korea, Vietnam, Rhodesia and others. “Our artefacts are largely from before the 1960s.” The oldest artefact on display was a piece of outer wall from Baghdad (previously Babylon) 609 BC, when the Jews were in captivity in Iraq, during the time of Prophet Jeremiah.

Curator Gerrie Olivier with the oldest artefact in the MOTH Warriors Gate Museum: a piece of outer wall from Baghdad (previously Babylon) circa 609 BC. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad Independent Newspapers “I am not sure how it got here. We have a footnote that tells us what it was about.” Olivier said a Samurai sword which belonged to a Japanese general was a favourite with visitors. “The general was detained and was subsequently executed for war crimes in Sumatra in 1942.

“The sword was 400 years old. It has the sword master’s signature on the blade and inside the hilt. The blade has never been sharpened but it is as sharp as tomorrow.” MOTH Warriors Gate Museum curator Gerrie Olivier handling a collector’s item Samurai sword at the museum which is home to a large collection of military uniforms, battle relics, medals and photos. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/Independent Newspapers Olivier said overseas artefact collectors would easily pay R1 million for the weapon, even though its metal value was not much. “But the sword’s intrinsic value is unbelievable and makes it a collector’s item”

Olivier explained how many of the items were donated to them. “During a war, soldiers are known to take weapons and other items of enemies who were killed, like removing a bayonet off a rifle. When he doesn’t know what to do with it, he donates it.” An old German flag. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad Independent Newspapers Similarly, they had a German flag from WWI, which a soldier liberated from a fallen enemy.

A painting records the signing of the treaty between the Axis and Allied forces after the Germans surrendered. A picture of a treaty being signed by the heads of the Axis and Allied Forces. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad Independent Newspapers The museum has a large collection of donated medals and badges, including a “Knighthood” medal and ribbon. “We are careful with our handling of the artefacts because we don’t want to tarnish them in any way. Therefore we wear gloves when cleaning, which we do as often as we can. Many of the items are made from copper and brass and need constant attention.