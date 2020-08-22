Mind Covid’s ‘second wave’

Durban - Five months into lockdown, the impact on the mental health of South Africans has been immense and there is an urgent need for mental health experts to be included on national task teams to deal with the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic. The SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) issued this warning as desperate callers to their helpline have doubled since lockdown started and continue to climb. The organisation warned that a second wave of crisis facing the country would be the psychological impact of Covid-19 and which would be “much more devastating and longer-lasting than Covid-19”. On Thursday, Sadag operations director Cassey Chambers said the number of incoming calls in March was 19507, rocketing to 40347 in April, followed by a steady increase in May to 44948 and June to 47322. Most are from KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Western Cape. This is an average of just over 1500 calls a day in June and, Chambers said, “these are just incoming calls - this doesn’t account for the outgoing calls we make to people who email, SMS or WhatsApp us for help”.

She said as the lockdown levels changed, so too had the nature of the calls.

“The impact of Covid-19 has affected people’s livelihoods and they are really struggling, so we’re getting more calls regarding depressions, anxiety, loneliness and even suicide.”

Chambers said there had been no inclusion of mental health professionals on any national task teams, neither had there been a special task team established to deal with mental health issues resulting from the pandemic.

“From international research, there’s the concept that the second wave, the psychological impact of Covid-19, will be much more devastating and longer lasting than Covid-19,” Chambers said

“And considering South Africa does not have enough mental health resources to begin with, we should be taking mental wellness very seriously if we are hoping to mitigate the dire consequences of not prioritising mental health.”

She said that at the start of lockdown, there was stress and anxiety around the lockdown itself and what would happen.

“As we moved into the extension and then level 4, so the calls became more about people struggling with food, housing, job security, losing their jobs, problems at home, relapses for depression, intense loneliness, anxiety over work, family conflict and relationship issues. People are struggling with all aspects of their lives,” said Chambers.

Added to this was the issue of those who tested positive and had to isolate, along with the loneliness, fear of infecting others, stress and stigma.

“We’ve also had calls from people who’ve lost loved ones, family members or colleagues to Covid and how that’s been difficult to process and triggered depression or trauma.”

As the call volumes have increased, so too have the number of suicide-related calls.

“And now nearly five months into lockdown, the impact on mental health has been immense - people have intense anxiety, depression, lost their jobs and no money, as well as relapses due to not seeking treatment.

“People are struggling with all aspects of their life, work, family, children,” said Chambers.

Some desperate callers have also been looking for food parcels, “or just any food to feed their children”, or if they have been approved for social grants or to get test results.

These callers are referred to the relevant organisations.

According to recent research, Chambers said nearly half of South African employees had pre-PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) symptoms and high levels of stress, and even pre-Covid there was a lot of stigma about mental health in the workplace.

“Now with many companies closing, or employees being short paid or even retrenched, there are lots of employees working really hard to try to keep their jobs.

“They are working harder, for longer hours, in more difficult situations. They feel extra pressure to perform and be ‘good employees’.”

SADAG 24 Hour Helpline: 0800456789, visit www.sadag.org, or call 0112344837 (8am-8pm).

The Independent on Saturday