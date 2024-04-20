Minimum time, maximum flavour

In her latest book Mills says: “Getting a nutritious, delicious meal on the table doesn’t have to be hard ‒ or take hours ‒ with speedy recipes designed to inspire and empower you to take charge of your health.”

If you are short on time then one of the chapters, “Cook Once Eat Twice”, is just for you.

Mills says this chapter is all about small changes and simple habits that can make life easier for your future self; asking yourself what can I do today that will make life easier tomorrow? The recipes give you a delicious dinner and the leftovers can double up as lunch for the next day or you can stock your freezer so that you have a two-minute dinner later in the week. The meals are suitable for vegans and anyone hoping to get more delicious plant-based dishes on the table. Happy cooking.