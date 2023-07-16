Miss Deaf SA finalist wants to bring change

A qualified chef and teacher, Nikita Pillay, 27, is one of the top 12 finalists in Miss Deaf SA 2023. Pillay facilitates sign language classes at the KZN Blind and Deaf Society.

She has always loved watching Miss Universe and wanted to be a model, but had never thought of entering a beauty pageant. As she grew older and faced more challenges in life, she decided to compete in Miss Deaf South Africa so she could change the world for the better.

She said this was her first pageant competition and believed the time to fight for change had come.

Miss Deaf SA finalist Nikita Pillay, fourth from right, with some of her sign language learners.

“I have had many challenges in my life that have taught me how deaf people feel in scenarios of frustration, hopelessness, rejection and loneliness. We have been fighting for what we want for years, yet nothing has changed. That is why I am determined to win,” she said.