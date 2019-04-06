CHATSWORTH wife and mother Sushie Govender who has disappeared.

Durban - The search for missing Durban nurse Sushie Govender will not end on a beach. That was the opinion of Dhevan Govindasamy from PT Alarms in Isipingo, whose team has been closely involved in the hunt for the 50-year-old Chatsworth wife and mother. Govender, an ICU nurse from St Augustine’s Hospital, went missing on Wednesday, March 20, reportedly while visiting Isipingo Beach on her day off. She has not been seen since.

Police have been searching daily for clues to her disappearance, while PT Alarm officers, community police forum members, family and friends have joined forces to help find her.

This included sniffer dogs, an aerial search by helicopter and a massive area being combed.

On Friday, Govindasamy said: “We even searched under the rocks at low tide. I don’t think she’ll be found around the beach. If she had drowned, her body should have washed up somewhere down the South Coast already. There’s been nothing, but we’ll be continuing our search.”

He said there were often fishermen on Isipingo beach and appealed for anyone who may have seen Govender on the beach to come forward.

Her car was found at Reunion Park with her bag and belongings still inside. Her cellphone and a slipper were found on the beach.

On Thursday, provincial police asked anyone with information to come forward. Govender was described as being “medium in complexion, weighing approximately 67kg and has a butterfly tattoo on her right arm”.

SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed the investigation remained on-going.

With regard to a possible drowning, dive operator Walter Bernadis said if a weighted buoy or dye had been put into the sea within a few hours of disappearance, a body could be tracked.

“Our coastline is so dynamic with conditions changing from day to day, which makes it extremely difficult to predict.

“Saying that, though, if we have a diver go missing, we go back to where the diver started, put in a weighted buoy or dye and wait for 15 minutes. Then see which direction it has moved and we find the diver.

“So by tracking movement and direction, you could pretty much work out where a body may be, but it would have to be soon after disappearance.”

He also warned “there is a population of Zambezi sharks off the coast at the moment because it’s summer” and a body could have been attacked.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said: “You cannot tell when or if a body is going to wash up.”

Govender’s family has described her disappearance as a nightmare. Her husband, Rogers, said they would continue to search, which was underlined by her brother Megan Palthas: “Unless something shows us otherwise, we still have hope.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Warrant Officer Cleo Loganathan of Chatsworth SAPS at 0798374182 or Crime Stop on 0860010111.

Alternatively, contact Rogers at 083 2351861 or Diveshan at 0662239311, Nathan at 0823205815, Megan Palthas at 0836525874 or PT Alarms Dhevan Govindasamy at 0618804712.