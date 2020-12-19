Mix it up this Christmas, with a festive brunch

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Stumped about what to do this Christmas? Top chef Jackie Cameron, of the Jackie Cameron School of Food and Wine, has a few suggestions on creating a fabulous Christmas brunch. Plus you can win one of her cookbooks. It is a brunch you can do in a home kitchen as the chef herself takes you through her dishes in a series of webinars running on our Facebook page from tomorrow evening. A trio of starters: fish baubles, beetroot salad and a Christmas pork pie. Impress your household with your culinary skills in a menu that includes a trio of starters. There’s onion and parsley fish cake baubles, with a rocket, apple, fennel, cucumber and lime salad with green mayonnaise, or a beetroot, apple and fresh cheese salad with garlic chips and roasted walnuts. Here you even make your own ricotta. Then there’s a Christmas pork pie with apple purée, and julienne fresh apples and mustard seeds. A beef souffle omelette for mains. Mains features a roast beef soufflé omelette filled with soy fried mushrooms, mornay and cranberry sauce, prune compôte and Izaqheqhe (curd). For dessert, look forward to a New Age Baked Alaska with berry gel, dried black pepper meringue and seasonal fresh berries. Make your own chocolate brownies and chocolate semi-fredo with an Italian meringue for the Alaska. Chef Jackie will show you how to whip it up effortlessly in the webinar.

New Age Baked Alaska

Midlands born and raised, Cameron was head chef at Hartford House from 2002 until 2014, after a stint at the Mount Grace. She graduated from the Christina Martin School of Food and Wine in 2001 and has won numerous awards including Eat Out’s national Top 10 status four times. She has also appeared on MasterChef SA, Top Billing, and with Justin Bonello in The Ultimate Braai Master.

Cameron’s culinary career has taken her across the world where she has represented South Africa at exhibitions. She has published two books – Jackie Cameron Cooks at Home and Baking with Jackie Cameron. Today, she is passing on her knowledge and experience to the next generation of chefs at her school in Hilton.

Catch the webinars in three sections. Starters tomorrow (sun), the main course on Monday and the dessert on Tuesday, all at 5.30pm. They’re on our Facebook Page www.facebook.com/IOSnewsSA.

WIN WIN WIN

Two lucky readers will win a copy of Jackie Cameron Cooks at Home. To enter SMS TIOSCooking followed by your name and surname to 33258 (SMSes charged at R1.50). Competition ends at 9am on Tuesday, December 22. Terms and conditions apply. Winners will be informed telephonically.

The Independent on Saturday