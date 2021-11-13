Mixing science and fiction

THERE’S way more to Star Wars movies than meets the screen. General practitioner Mags Moodley, an avid fan of the science-fiction stories, uses the philosophy expressed in them for political activism and to break the ice with patients.

He also believes the Star Wars stories presented in comic form introduce children to reading. His practice in Briardene is chock-a-block with figurines of characters from Darth Vader to Princess Leia ‒ and that’s only a portion of his collection, the balance is at his home. “They fascinate my patients. Some of them take two steps back and say: ’What’s this?’” he told the Independent on Saturday.

“Most know Star Wars. Kids love it. They look at my collection and say: ’Wow, this is so cool’, which is one way of breaking the ice. “Even adults, especially new patients who may be a bit reserved. They see them and we discuss some odd thing in the movies. It breaks the ice and makes communication easier.” The message of the stories, which he first came across during his high school years, appeals to him greatly.

“It’s about good over bad. More deeply, it’s about friendship, it’s about trust, it’s about responsibility and it’s about fighting for what’s right,” said Moodley. “I have tended to convince people that the Star Wars philosophy is not just about movies. Its about what we want to do in life, about being good, about believing in justice, about believing any oppressive force can be overcome with friendship, with forces of good.” Also, the need to take up rebellion, “which is what we did in this country,” he said, adding that he had had been an anti-apartheid activist and worked underground in the days of the United Democratic Front when he was a medical student and on the students’ representative council at the University of Natal Medical School (now the Nelson Mandela School of Medicine).

More recently, he said he had applied the philosophies in his involvement with civil society working against state capture, the Guptas and corruption as well as defending President Cyril Ramaphosa and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. There are also mementoes in honour of Nelson Mandela in his rooms. One of the more recent leader, Jacob Zuma, is more controversial: it features a shower protruding from the head.

Stressing the relevance of Star Wars to real-life struggles, Moodley quoted lines from the stories, such as “what if the democracy we thought we are serving no longer exists and the republic has become the very evil we have been fighting to destroy?”; “the day we stop believing that democracy cannot work is the day we lose it” and “who is the more foolish, the fool or the fool who follows him?” On children’s literacy, Moodley sang the praises of Star Wars-themed comics. “I firmly believe that comics are the stepping stones to teach children how to read books. If we get back to the old ways of getting them fascinated with comics, they get fascinated with books.