Mo Magic’s pop-up wonders

Durban - Mo Magic is back in the limelight with a new show, “Stage of Wonders”. He says audiences can expect to be intrigued, enchanted and entertained with magic, mystifying mentalism and clean comedy.

He has two decades of experience in the art of magic and is well known for previous theatre shows and TV series and for entertaining celebrities in Hollywood and Middle East royalty. Post-Covid, he has been the MC at corporate and private events, and “Stage of Wonders” marks his return to South African theatre. “I’m thrilled to be returning with my new show, which as been a labour of love to create,” he said.

The family-friendly show (for ages from 8 and up) is interactive, with audience members being invited onto stage to participate. It will be held at the Gateway Theatre of Shopping in uMhlanga, where a retail space will be transformed into a pop-up theatre. Seating is limited to 150 for each show, which runs for about 70 minutes. The show times are Friday and Saturday, October 6 and 7, at 8pm, with a matinee on Sunday, October 8 at 3pm.