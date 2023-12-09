Model wants all to find their beauty

Durban — The Mr and Miss South of the Equator pageant takes place today (Saturday) at the Blue Waters Hotel on Durban’s Beachfront. The pageant goes beyond the conventional pageant format, focusing on charitable causes and community empowerment with the essence of the event to inspire individuals to make meaningful and positive changes within their communities.

One of the finalists is Ashlin Samuel, a 37-year-old project manager from uMhlanga. Samuel said he had faced many obstacles which pushed him to enter the pageant. “My battle with mental illness began after being retrenched last year. That difficult period triggered dark thoughts, prompting me to recognise the need for professional help.

“Throughout my journey with mental health professionals and the healing process, I confronted suppressed inner demons. “Managing anxiety often left me feeling overwhelmed, but taking that crucial first step by admitting I needed help, proved to be the most challenging yet transformative moment.” He emphasised how many people felt speaking about mental illness was unacceptable.

“In many Indian communities, discussing mental health can be considered taboo, but my experience has shown me the importance of taking mental health seriously. “It’s a silent killer, and I now advocate to encourage others to prioritise their mental well-being and seek the help they need.” Samuel said he decided to take part in this pageant to overcome the challenges he faced while also dealing with the earlier stages of his modelling career.