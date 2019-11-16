Mooted closure of Hillcrest clinic has 400 patients in limbo









File Picture. Personal Finance Durban - More than 400 patients at a Hillcrest clinic have been left in limbo after being told it is to close. The clinic, which forms part of the Hillcrest Hospital, houses about 500 patients - most of them seniors - suffering from chronic illnesses. Last week, patients received a letter from Hillcrest Hospital chief executive Mvuselelo Mkhize, with the subject line: “Closure of Hillcrest Hospital Primary Health Care and Chronic Disease Management Clinic”. The letter stated that in 2012 the clinic was gazetted as a specialised physical rehabilitation facility and its services of primary health care and chronic disease management did not align with its status. “Hillcrest Hospital is required to close the primary health care and chronic disease management clinic and refer these patients to appropriate facilities,” the letter stated.

However, the KZN Department of Health denied the clinic would close. Spokesperson Noluthando Nkosi, in a written reply to questions, said no decisions had been made.

“The department has not taken a decision to close down the facility. The department is examining the feasibility of certain health facilities in the province to ensure optimal use of limited resources,” she said.

“Any decision affecting the future of any health facility involves due diligence and impact assessment. Such a decision is then communicated accordingly."

On the Hillcrest Hospital website, a notice this week said that from December 1, the hospital “will no longer offer Outpatient services”.

Staff at the hospital said the decision to close the clinic had already been communicated to them by management. One staff member, who did not want to be named for fear of losing their job, said it was “concerning” and would be devastating to patients.

“They (patients) are being sent to places that are already overburdened. Most of them are elderly and don’t have the funds for private care,” said the source.

Themba Shelembe, the ward councillor, said he was not aware of the closure but was invited by the hospital management for a meeting next week.

“They cannot close down something that is so important to the community. I will be personally looking at this,” he said.