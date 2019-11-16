The clinic, which forms part of the Hillcrest Hospital, houses about 500 patients - most of them seniors - suffering from chronic illnesses.
Last week, patients received a letter from Hillcrest Hospital chief executive Mvuselelo Mkhize, with the subject line: “Closure of Hillcrest Hospital Primary Health Care and Chronic Disease Management Clinic”.
The letter stated that in 2012 the clinic was gazetted as a specialised physical rehabilitation facility and its services of primary health care and chronic disease management did not align with its status.
“Hillcrest Hospital is required to close the primary health care and chronic disease management clinic and refer these patients to appropriate facilities,” the letter stated.