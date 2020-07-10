More sardine activity expected on South Coast as cold front hits
Durban - More sardines are on their way and after this week's lull in activity there is a good chance we may see some action once this predicted cold front for the weekend has moved through.
This is according to KZN Sharks Board head Greg Thompson who said a sardine patrol flight on Friday at Hole in the Wall, in the Eastern Cape, had spotted shoals of the fish.
There were also shoals of sardines sighted close to the backline at the Pennington Ski Boat Club, Bazely and Glenmore Beach.
Thompson said the flight revealed there were also numerous scattered pockets of sardines and baitfish on a deeper line in the Port Edward area early this morning.
"Throughout the Eastern Cape there were large numbers of dolphins and gannets seen, but there were no visible signs of sardines or concentrated activity. The reports we have received from a dive boat operating in the Port Saint John’s area, is that they are experiencing very good bait balls on most outings with an abundance of sharks and other predators. These bait balls consist of mainly mixed baitfish and not actual sardines," he said.
Since last weekend sardine activity on the South Coast has been quiet in comparison to the bumper action experienced over the past four weeks.
Thompson said the only confirmed nettings were in the Pennington area on Monday, where about 50 crates were netted and at Ramsgate on Thursday, where about 70 crates were netted. There was also a confirmed netting at the Pennington Ski Boat Club today.
The Sharks Board also noted that due to lockdown restrictions, all shark safety gear was removed on March 24. "We have not been given a date as to when the beaches will be opened. Only then will we plan the installation of shark safety gear," Thompson said.The Independent on Saturday