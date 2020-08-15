More sardines are coming in bumper KZN season

Durban - Two more large sardine shoals are on the way. That was the word from netter Goolam Essack this week, as full sardine nets were hauled in off Durban’s main beaches. Essack said sardines were caught off North Beach and the Moyo Pier this week, while KZN Sharks Board acting head of operations Greg Thompson described this year’s sardine run as “one of the best in recent times”. Thompson confirmed that all shark safety gear would remain out of the water until the lockdown regulations had been eased to allow for the re-opening of tourism and public beaches. “The past few weeks have seen netting of sardines on Durban beachfront, which is not unusual towards the end of the season. Last year nettings occurred in Durban as late as September and October.

“This has been one of the best sardine runs in recent times, mainly due to very good sea and weather conditions and a large biomass of sardines moving into KZN.

“The shark safety gear has remained out of the water since the Covid-19 lockdown regulations were introduced in March,” said Thompson.

And it has been a wonderful feast under the waves, with the KZN Surf­riders Association’s Roland Suttie saying sharks had become “fat and full” during the sardine run.

“They are so full of sardines; that’s their entire focus at the moment. They get major fat and vitamin storage from the sardines. The sardine run works like clockwork, with dolphins, sharks and gamefish knowing exactly where they’re going to be and their roles in the run,” said Suttie.

The Independent on Saturday