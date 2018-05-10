The Imam Hussain Mosque was still cordoned off on Friday. Picture: Duncan Guy

Durban - The funeral of Ottawa mechanic Abbas Essop, who died after yesterday's attack on the Imam Hussain Mosque in Verulam, is scheduled for this evening.

Family members were calling at his home where his octogenarian father is severely traumatised, according to community members who are controlling who enters the house.

The dead man left a wife and two daughters.

Anisa Khan who lives opposite the mosque said the ceremony would probably take place outside the building, which was still cordoned off on Friday.

"We will show them (the attackers) that they will not dampen our spirits," she said defiantly.

She said the community put the attack down to local rather than international terrorism.

Khan's friend Mohammed Ali is one of the injured and is in hospital. "They cut his pelvis. His intestines were hanging out," said Khan. She had full praise for Dr Deeves at the nearby state hospital at Osinizweni, in Verulam.

Hawks spokesman Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said: "Extremists elements are noticed in evaluating the crime scene on the basis that the attack was at a place of worship and was religion related."





The Independent on Saturday