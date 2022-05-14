Mother City wins local species count

The Mother City had the most people submitting species using the iNaturalist app as well as the most species and observations to be placed on a database.

The 66 265 observations by 1 689 participants came up with 3 822 different species, which also gave Cape Town top score in natural variety, according to the event’s web site.

eThekwini came fourth in both the observation categories with 12 903 and 1 838 respectively. One-hundred-and thirty-one people took part in the April 29 to May 2 event in Durban, which included organised expeditions in various green lungs, among them Burman Bush, Pigeon Valley and Virginia Bush as well as Treasure Beach and the Japanese Gardens.

In between Cape Town and eThekwini came the Garden Route and Overstrand regions, with the Garden Route coming second for species and observers; and Overstrand coming second when it came to observations.