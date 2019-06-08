Mount Edgecombe estate won its Constitutional Court case allowing it to impose speeding fines on residents

Durban - An exclusive private residential estate has won a lengthy court battle centred around whether it could impose speeding fines, and enforce other rules within its walls, setting a precedent for such developments to be able to do so. The saga began in 2013 when the daughter of property tycoon Niemesh Singh was slapped with a traffic fine within Mount Edgecombe Country Club estate, on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast, which he refused to pay, claiming such enforcement was the domain of the Transport MEC and eThekweni Municipality. His actions cost him access to his home.

Singh then applied for a court order, following which he and another resident Munshurai Ramandh won a case in the Pietermaritzburg High Court, requesting the homeowners’ association not be permitted to “act as police officers”. They also had issues with restrictions imposed on domestic workers at the estate.

The association, backed by the national Association of Residential Communities, took the roads issue on appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal, and won.

Singh and Ramandh then appealed to the Constitutional Court, and lost.

The SCA had ruled the roads within the estate were not public and the estate did not usurp the authorities by regulating them.

It also ruled the residents were contractually bound to the estate’s rules, which were enforceable.

Jeff Gilmour, president of the Association of Residential Communities, said the Concourt ruling was not just about traffic fines but all rules imposed by estates on their residents, “such as when they may hold parties at their units”.

He said residents entered into agreements with respective estates and agreed to abide by their rules.

“The court ruling re-established what has always been in place.”

Desiree Stone, chief executive of the estate, said: “We are not only glad to be recovering costs from this long drawn-out case,; but also looking forward to finally putting this matter behind us so we can focus our time and resources on other positive projects that will enhance the safety and lifestyle offering of this premiere golfing estate.”

Singh could not be reached for comment.