Moving a million against graft

Durban - Jarette Petzer, founder of #ImStaying and driver of the Move One Million protest against corruption next Saturday, will visit communities in KZN in the run-up to the event. “I’ve learned so much,” he told the Independent on Saturday, speaking of similar visits he has just made to Gauteng and the Eastern Cape. “People are really coming together and supporting each other, with little assistance from the government. It’s all about South Africans helping South Africans. People are incredibly frustrated by the present circumstances.” Petzer said he had also come to see there was “more leadership than we realise” in communities, including townships. He said he had not managed to even apply for a gathering or a march on September 5, understanding that police were blocking his attempts for social-distancing reasons. “So we’re encouraging people to stay in their cars and drive about creating gridlocks.”

Petzer stressed that Saturday’s event would mark the start of a campaign that would continue over the next 20 months until general elections in 2024.

“Our leaders have not been leading. They have refused to take accountability for the fraud and corruption that has dogged our country for years,” he said in a prepared statement.

“Since March 2020, our leaders have been patronising us instead of protecting us. What began as a reasonable approach to keeping South Africa safe under lockdown has turned into a looting frenzy in which billions of rand have gone missing. Food parcels have been stolen. Personal protective equipment contracts have been awarded to nameless and faceless companies connected to government officials. Public feeding schemes have been blocked in the name of centralising distribution.

“The punishment for those (accused) of these crimes? Special leave while drawing a full salary.”

