Mpox vaccine on the cards, says department

The Department of Health says it is in the process of securing vaccines for mpox. This follows after 16 cases were recorded in the country, including three deaths on June 25. The affected provinces are KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Western Cape. The department’s spokesperson, Foster Mohale, told eNCA that an announcement about the vaccines for mpox would be made in the upcoming days if not in a few weeks. He said for now the treatment available is the one that can manage symptoms.

“We are considering securing the vaccine to deal with the issues of prevention because prevention is better than cure,” he said. Mohale said it is more cost effective to prevent than treat, so the department is exploring both options. He said they have identified several vaccines. Moreover, Mohale said the crucial thing now is that the department can prevent further transmission through non-pharmaceutical interventions.

He said personal hygiene needs to be maintained at all times, which includes washing hands with soap and water or using hand sanitiser. “We would also encourage anyone who displays or shows signs of monkeypox to present themselves to their nearest healthcare facility for diagnosis and to enable the treatment to be effective,” urged Mohale. Furthermore, the Health Department recently announced the arrival of a batch of mpox-specific treatment, Tecovirimat (also known as TPOXX or ST-246). The department said the mpox rash looks like blisters or sores that can affect palms, hands, soles of the feet, groin, and the face. The common symptoms include a rash that may last two to four weeks, fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen glands