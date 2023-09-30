Mrs SA finalist on a mission to help abuse victims

Durban - A Durban-born contestant representing KwaZulu-Natal in the Mrs South Africa contest is on a mission to raise funds for a charity that provides support to the victims of gender-based violence. Aadila Bobat is one of the Top 30 finalists tasked to address and help resolve social ills and gaps. Their community outreach programmes form part of the activities of the beauty pageant competition.

Speaking to the Independent on Saturday, she said she had always believed in giving back to the community and uplifting people who need help. Three of the Top 30 Mrs SA finalists from KwaZulu-Natal, from left, Thembelihle Magwaza, Neolijne Rajbally and Aadila Bobat, are competing for the crown which will be awarded on November 17 at the Emperors Palace in Johannesburg. I SUPPLIED “I nominated the Family Protection Association (Fampro) because I believe family and children are the most valuable treasures in life. I believe working with Fampro aligns with my beliefs of helping those who suffer in silence. “The organisation and I share the same values and I believe we make a great team that will succeed in the fundraising project,” she said.

Fampro is a non-profit organisation that specialises in assisting vulnerable victims of physical abuse in marriages and relationships. Its primary mission is to provide care to those who cannot protect themselves, specially children in dire need of care and protection. The mother of six is coordinating A Night of Live Entertainment which will take place on October 6 at the Westwood Saxony Mall. The event will feature a live comedy show which includes Mo Vawda, Mmangaliso, Ovarnia Reddy, TikTok queen Nabeel Peer and Prev Reddy.

Bobat is the founder of a healthcare consulting business The Rock Workout and a personal trainer. She has been married for 25 years to her childhood sweetheart. Mrs SA will be crowned on November 17 at the Emperors Palace in Johannesburg. “I need everyone who values family and children to assist me in raising R15 000 to help victims who are supported by Fampro. Your support will have a great impact in what I am trying to achieve,” she said.