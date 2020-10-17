Murder case withdrawn against Durban musician Charlie Ridgway

Durban - The case against Durban musician, Charles “Charlie” Ridgway, who was arrested for the murder of his partner, has been withdrawn.

Ridgway stood accused of the murder of 55-year-old Jenny King, who was found dead on the floor of her Forest Hills home in January 2019.

Court documents stated that King had died as a result of injuries from an unknown object and her body was found on the morning of Saturday, January 13, by her daughter.

Ridgway was arrested soon after, but was released on bail of R2 000.

He had appeared numerous times at Pinetown Magistrate’s Court, and this week, Director of Public Prosecutions KZN, advocate Elaine Zungu, confirmed the matter had been withdrawn “as the court refused the State’s request for a further remand.