Durban - Family and friends of murder victim Siam Lee said their final farewells as the sound of the Carpenters' Close to You played in the background at her Stellawood Cemetery funeral on Friday.

A small gathering of no more than 15 people sat in the chapel at the cemetery.

Carmen Nan, Lee’s mother, dressed in a short black lace dress with her head and shoulders covered in black, broke down in tears as she recited a poem in memory of her daughter.

“Siam, I’ll miss our walks on the beach. We would grab every seed glass imaginable, saying: 'This is beautiful.' Siam loved her crystals – this is the first crystal I bought her,” said Carmen Nan, holding it up, before placing it on the top of the coffin.

Siam Lee’s mother, Carmen Nan Lee, at Stellawood Cemetery on Friday for the funeral of her daughter. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo/ANA

She also emptied a tiny bag of crystals she had with her on top of the coffin, after she laid an equally tiny red Chinese lantern. Those in attendance laid flowers while others added various other symbolic items as well.

Reading the 20-year-old’s eulogy, Theresa Lukan spoke about Carmen Nan’s deep love for her daughter. Lukan said Siam had been saving to visit her godmother in Brighton, London, and had wanted to live and study in foreign countries, as well as to travel the world.

She described Siam as "the kindest and gentlest person” who loved animals and nature, adding that when Siam matriculated she had worked really hard to provide a decent life for herself and her mom. Ultimately, she wanted to further her studies.

“She worked hard and was determined to keep going forward in the best way possible,” said Lukan.

“Siam prayed every night and encouraged Nan to pray. Her prayer was always to ask God to cover and protect them.”

Siam’s body was found burnt near a sugar-cane field outside New Hanover in mid-January, after she was last seen at a house believed to operate as a brothel in Durban North.

It is claimed that the mother and daughter both worked there. A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with Lee’s murder on January 17.

He is alleged to have kidnapped her outside the Durban North house on January 4.

The accused is expected to apply for bail next week in the Durban magistrate’s court.

