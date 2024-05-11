Music, madness and markets

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Spend time with family (pets included) and friends outdoors. The Golden Super Hawks will be on the main stage from 10am to 1pm. Traders sell everything from fresh produce and deli food to arts and crafts. Walk the short nature trail or have an adventure on the zipline. Open rain or shine, and wheelchair accessible. Every Saturday 7am to 1pm.

Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music, arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants and second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm. Glenwood Street Market: (today) Community market with organic fruit and veg, sourdough loaves, sauces and pickles, books, records, movies, coffee, cakes and so on. 106 Bulwer Road, 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) Community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-made sauces, decor, jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, 9am to 2pm.

Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) More than 150 traders offer fresh farm produce, cut flowers and a nursery, retail, fashion, kids’ entertainment, art, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. 7am to 2pm. Harlequins Flea Market: (today) Every Saturday from 8am to 1pm with stalls selling pre-loved items, crafts, food and more. New vendors welcome. WhatsApp 083 595 7033 or email [email protected] Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday from 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opp Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call 082 829 0059.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School, 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call 083 262 3693. Macnut Farm, Assagay: (tomorrow) Fresh produce market for locals to buy and sell home-grown produce, 11am to 2pm. Sunday lunch, drinks and bar. Call 031 765 2572 or 074 603 0000. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Kloof Antique Fair: Saturday May 18, from 9am to 2pm at the Fields Centre. Antiques and collectables including silver, linen, books, records, porcelain, beautiful murano glass, jewellery etc. Contact Helen Clementz at 084 2410241 Shows/Music Rhumbelow Theatre: (today) Northlands Bowling Club hosts international cabaret artist Tonya Koenderman who shows she is Growing Old Disgracefully, at 2pm. Also on at the Rhumbelow Durban on May 18 (7.30pm) and 19 (2pm). Tickets R200 from 082 499 8636 or [email protected] or Computicket.

Durban Botanic Gardens: (tomorrow) Celebrate Mother’s Day around the garden’s beautiful lake at Music at the Lake with Mango Groove and Aaron McIlroy at 1pm. All proceeds go towards the Garden’s Window Project. R50 at the gate for cooler boxes, bring picnic blankets and cam ping chairs. Booking at webtickets. UKZN Centre for Jazz and Popular Music: “The Gratitude Suite” by saxophonist Linda Sikhakhane featuring Zibusiso Makhathini on piano, Benjamin Jephta on bass and Sphelelo Mazibuko on drums on Wednesday, May 15 at 5.30pm. Doors open at 5pm. Tickets: R110, R80 for pensioners, R50 for students at the door, at webtickets or from [email protected] Friends of Music: Internationally renowned soprano Suzi Stengel, accompanied by Andrew Warburton on Sunday, May 19, at 2.30pm at the Durban Jewish Centre, 44 KE Masinga Road. This will be her only concert. From the lush Romanticism of Duparc and Liszt to the shimmering impressionism of Debussy and the dramatic operatic arias of Verdi and Bellini. Tickets at the door R140. Contact [email protected] or call Keith at 071 505 1021.

Alliance Française, 22 Sutton Crescent Morningside: At 6pm on May 24, N’DEN, a much-loved Durban duo led by Thulile Zama. Also performing is Mélissa Laveaux, a Haitian Canadian singer-songwriter who has a 16-year musical career with a mix of roots, folk and blues, using her signature percussive finger-style guitar work and soulful vocals. Tickets R200 on Quicket or at the door. Booking essential: 031 312 9582 or [email protected] Alliance Française: Climate justice protest poem Burning Rebellion. Young activists/artivists between 16-25 years old are invited to reflect on climate and social justice, learn and practice theatre-making skills such as: listening, responding, collaborating creatively, expression and embodiment of thoughts and ideas, empathy, play and passion; and meet like-minded young folk. Saturday May 25, 1.30pm-5pm. Performance 30 minutes and theatre workshop on artivism and climate justice two hours. Booking essential at 031 312 9582 or [email protected] Comedy

Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: Aaron McIlroy’s latest one-man show Comedy Club: the Final Comedy Frontier from May 15 to 26. McIlroy portrays a wild selection of eclectic comedians from all corners of the globe. The new characters will have you in fits of laughter and McIlroy dangerously close to being in a straitjacket and electro-shock therapy. Bookings through webtickets, online or Pick n Pay and Boxer stores. Shows at 7pm and 2pm on Saturday and Sunday. Wild Coast Sun: Comedy heavy weights bring the laughs in “Comedy Combo”: Sifiso Nene, Mpho Popps, David Kau, Skhumba Hlophe and Sis Maria. From 8pm to 11pm on May 17. Tickets from R250 through Computicket. Art

KZNSA: (today and tomorrow) “Kwasukasukela” (“Once Upon a Time”). What we perceive as truth depends upon what we’re looking for; artists Ande Magoso and Sibusiso Mthembu recreate our truth through an alternate reality in this joint exhibition. Until May 19. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm, hike Highstakes in Cato Ridge. An awesome country hike with tea and muffins afterwards. Take exit 53 Cato Ridge turn left and follow “Highstakes” signs to 4x4 track & store. 6km trail. Hike cost R50 includes tea, chocolate cake and scones. Call David at 072 615 0559. On Wednesdays at 8am at Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park for relaxed hikes for all levels of fitness. WhatsApp Mandy at 083 235 6123.

Recycles Group: Meet at 9am on Tuesdays at the Mini Town car park on North Beach for a casual promenade cycle. Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Saturdays at 6am, meet at Dura Cycles, Uvongo. Call 039 315 7359. Events

L’Art Arabe Gallery, 183 Musgrave Road: (tomorrow) Mothers and daughters high tea and calligraphy workshop facilitated by Sana-Bella Ebrahim. English or Arabic. 1.30pm to 4.30pm. Fee of R500 includes all materials. Contact 076 891 1152 or [email protected] St Michael’s Church Hall, uMhlanga Rocks: (today) Mercury columnist and international speaker Rod Smith and author Terry Angelos in conversation. Angelos will speak about her year as a high-class call girl. Registration from 8.30am, talk from 9am until noon. R300 including tea and coffee. Bookings at [email protected] or 083 303 1663. Sani Pass: The 17th annual charity Sunflower Sky Hike at Sani Pass will be held on June 16. The charity event celebrates life, supports a special person afflicted with cancer, celebrates with survivors and remembers those who have died. Funds are shared with a charity of their choice. Details: Mandy Tyrer on email [email protected]