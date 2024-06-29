Music Revival, a fete, markets and shows

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Spend time with family (pets included) and friends outdoors. Carmen Rodriguez will be on the main stage from 10am to 1pm. Traders sell everything from fresh produce and deli food to arts and crafts. Walk the short nature trail or have an adventure on the zipline. Open rain or shine, and wheelchair accessible. Every Saturday 7am to 1pm.

Musgrave Market: (today) Head to Berea Park for food, music, arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants and second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm. Glenwood Street Market: (today) Community market with organic fruit and veg, sourdough loaves, sauces and pickles, books, records, movies, coffee, cakes and so on. 106 Bulwer Road, 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) Community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-made sauces, decor, jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, 9am to 2pm.

Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) More than 150 traders offer fresh farm produce, cut flowers and a nursery, retail, fashion, kids’ entertainment, art, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. 7am to 2pm. Harlequins Flea Market: (today) Every Saturday from 8am to 1pm, with stalls selling pre-loved items, crafts, food and more. New vendors welcome. WhatsApp 083 595 7033 or email [email protected] Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday from 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call 082 829 0059.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School, 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call 083 262 3693. Macnut Farm, Assagay: (tomorrow) Fresh produce market for locals to buy and sell home-grown produce, 11am to 2pm. Sunday lunch, drinks and bar. Call 031 765 2572 or 074 603 0000. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Windermere Antique Fair: Saturday July, 6, 8.30am to 2pm on the lower level of Windermere Centre, Morningside. Awesome antiques and collectables including porcelain, silver, linen, books, records, vintage clothing, toys, crystal and jewellery. Contact Helen Clementz at 084 241 0241. 1000 Hills Hotel: (today) Fund-raiser Market for Genius Junction from 9am to 5pm. Rasta Tattoos, My Fat Daddy (delicious sauces, relishes and pickles), a jumping castle for the kids and the bar will be open all day for food and drinks. Lots of crafts and gifts available. R20 entry per vehicle. St Cyprian’s Church Fete: (today) Books, knitwear, jewellery, crafts, preserves, food, kids’ games, white elephant and jumble, clown shows, face painting, beer and tea gardens, DJ, raffles and prizes. 603 Umbilo Road, 8am to 3pm.

Shows Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre, UKZN: KickstArt Theatre’s “The Emperor’s New Clothes” is a vibrant adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic tale and promises laughter, magic and memorable moments for audiences of all ages. Runs until July 7. Bookings at Webtickets; show time details from www.kickstarttheatre.co.za Sibaya Casino & Entertainment: (today) Classic theatre musical, “Ram and Sita: An Eternal Love Story”, follows the story of Warrior Prince Ram and his consort, Sita. At 2pm and 7.30pm. Tickets from TicketPro from R120.

Music Music Revival: (tomorrow) at Casa Mexicana, 35 Montgomery Drive, Pietermaritzburg. Fiery winter programme includes Preludes and Fugues by JS Bach from “The Well Tempered Clavier”, Beethoven's stormy “Tempest” Sonata, Brahms ‒ “Intermezzo Op 118” and a selection from Chopin’s “12 Etudes Op 10”. Starts at noon, venue opens 11.15am for tea /coffee. Tickets: R100. On Sunday, July 7, at 3pm at All Souls Anglican Church in Sheffield Beach Road, Umhlali/Salt Rock. Tickets: R150 includes tea/coffee and other refreshments at interval. Book via WhatsApp 083 417 4473 or [email protected] Salt Rock Beach Ballito Pro: Free music concerts on Thursday, July 4, from 4.30pm to 10.30pm: Young Stunna, Merlon, Battle of DJ winner, Asante, Stanky. Friday, July 5, from 4.40pm to 11.30pm) Desmond & the Tutus, December Streets, Veranda Panda, Saxby Twins, Timo ODV.

Rhumbelow Theatre Durban: (tomorrow) Glorious Musicals is Judith Hawthorn (piano and vocal) and Ebenezer Fourie (vocal) presenting a programme of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s best hits including “Cats”, “Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat”, “Aspects of Love”, “Evita”, “Sunset Boulevard”, “Cinderella” and “Jesus Christ Superstar”. Show starts 2pm. Tickets R180 from 082 499 8636 or [email protected] or webtickets Friends of Music: (tomorrow) British violinist Emmanuel Bach accompanied by Durban’s Jenny Stern on piano. Programme: “Beethoven Sonata No.10 in G”,“ Op.96”; “Enescu Impromptu concertante”; “Sarasate Habanera”, “Op.21 No.2”, from “Spanish Dances”; Bloch “Sonata No.2” “Poème mystique” (1924); Kreisler “Slavonic Fantasie”; “Saint-Saëns Introduction” and Rondo Capriccioso, “Op.28”. At 2.30pm at the Durban Jewish Centre, 44 KE Masinga Road. Tickets at the door: R120 (members) R140 (non-members). Call Keith at 071 505 1021. eThekwini Jazz Jam: One-day eThekwini Jazz Jam at the MSC Nelson Mandela Durban Cruise Terminal at Durban’s Point on Sunday, July 7. Jazz-inspired fusion music featuring Durban’s own soul and blues guitarist “Bafo” Dr Madala Kunene, R&B and Afro-soul singer Zonke Dikana, actor, singer, dancer, songwriter Tubatsi Mpho Moloi and Mnqobi Yazo’s traditional Zulu music with a modern twist. General R400, VIP R750. Early bird tickets available on TicketPro.

Film Rhumbelow Durban: (today) Passion, heat and tension mark Damiano Michieletto’s “Carmen” by Georges Bizet in this Royal Opera scorcher. Carmen casts a scorching light on the lust, violence and tension of a remote Spanish town, where the boundaries of right and wrong become dangerously blurred. Sung in French with English subtitles. 2pm. Tickets R150 from 082 499 8636 or [email protected] or webtickets. Art

Elizabeth Gordon Gallery: Moving to 148 Montpelier Road, Morningside. Doors open on July 1. Call 031 303 8133 or 082 210 0641. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm, hike Roosfontein Nature Reserve, Westville. Grasslands and along the river to an evening meal at Waxies. Contact David at 072 615 0559. Wednesdays at 8am at Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park for relaxed hikes for all levels of fitness. WhatsApp Mandy at 083 235 6123. This weekend: away hike.

Recycles Group: Meet at 9am on Tuesdays at the Mini Town car park on North Beach for a casual promenade cycle. Contact Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Saturdays at 6am, meet at Dura Cycles, Uvongo. Call 039 315 7359. Events

Durban Exhibition Centre: (today) East Coast Radio House + Garden Show 2024 opens today, until July 7. For more information, visit www.housegardenshow.co.za, Instagram and Facebook @housegardenshow. Midlands Wellness Festival (Howick): Includes winter wild lunch, food walk, edible winter weeds, wild weekend, Dargle Forest walk and wild forest picnic. Call 083 473 3074 or visit https://wellnessassociation.co.za/ for programme details. Until July 7. To be included, send details to [email protected] by the Tuesday before publication