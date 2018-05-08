DURBAN - THE Mangosuthu University of Technology has declared a day of mourning for slain student Zolile Khumalo.

This was confirmed on Wednesday after a "robust discussion" by the university's executive management committee, the university announced in a statement. The day of mourning will be on Thursday, May 10.

The university will also hold a memorial for the 20-year-old student who was allegedly killed by former student Thabani Mzolo last Tuesday. Mzolo has since been arrested and appeared in court. He is due back in court on Thursday morning.

The university's recently appointed vice-chancellor, Dr Duma Malaza, MUT’s Vice-Chancellor said: “This was not an easy decision to make given the challenges we are experiencing with the academic programme. To reiterate my message in my address to staff and students yesterday; we as EMC understand the need for the student leadership and body to show solidarity in memory of their late fellow student as well as demonstrate support for the national movement of violence against women".

Malaza said the university sympathised with the Khumalo family and students.

"We sympathise with the family who for the second time since the 2nd of May, will come face to face with the accused in court tomorrow. To this end, we believe that it is only fair to give our students some part of closure as they express their emotions in court just two days before the burial.”

He said the academic programme would not be compromised to allow students to attend court proceedings.









Khumalo is expected to be laid to rest in her rural hometown of Eshowe, north of KwaZulu-Natal.