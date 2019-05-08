Durban - Bonginkosi ‘Education’ Khanyile paid the ultimate price for his participation in the #FeesMustFall movement, he was found guilty and convicted of public violence for assaulting police officers with rocks and slingshots during the protests three years ago. He spent five months in jail after he was arrested for assaulting police with a slingshot. He was regularly referred to as the ‘DUT slingshot student’ in numerous articles at the time.

It took a Constitutional Court ruling in March 2017 to secure his R250 bail release.

Although he escaped a prison sentence when he pleaded guilty for public violence and failing to comply to a police order last year, Khanyile is serving time under house arrest at his Umlazi home and is forbidden from partaking in political activities until 2022, he said.

He had been in and out of court for more than two years before he was convicted in January this year.

It’s just after midday when he steps out of the voting centre at UKZN wearing an olive shirt. He is not sporting a red beret nor is he serenaded by his comrades in red who are watching on from a distance under a tent.

“It’s a very fulfilling feeling (to have cast my vote) because as the generation of #FeesMustFall, we come from very far, so today it was a protest vote to say these are the demands I think I should be given as a young person in particular,” he said.

Khanyile is accompanied by his girlfriend, before ANC supporters ferrying in students spot and greet him.

He responds and later adds that he is a Masters student at the university, having recently completed his Honours degree.

“That is why I voted here, I also wanted to see my supervisor,” he explains.

Khanyile said he had a “sense of relief” about voting - voting for the free education, land, activists to be pardoned and jobs.

“The only thing now is to see if the government-in-waiting is going to deliver to us. Our vote is vote for free education, our vote is for #FeesMustFall activists to be pardoned, our vote is the vote for the land, jobs and everything that comes with a better life. I am very satisfied and I think we have seen a number of young people come out to cast their votes,” he said.

Since pleading guilty last year, Khanyile has sought to make a plea with President Cyril Ramaphosa to pardon him and other #FeesMustFall leaders. One of these included a walk from Durban to the Union Buildings in Pretoria, the Daily News reported.

Khanyile said politicians were not sending the right message to young people. He said since 1994, politicians had struggled to resonate with the youth.

He said politicians needed to involve young people in the political space, which would assist them with the political messaging, he said.

Khanyile said the recent emergence of political parties fielding more young people for Parliament was a positive move, which would see more young people participating going forward.