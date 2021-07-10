Mzansi take a bow: you’re a giving nation

Forget about racial divides and politics ‒ South Africans have big hearts and are very kind, compassionate people. Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said this in reaction to a global survey that showed that, in spite of the Covid pandemic and a volatile political landscape, South Africans have reached out to help one another more than ever before since the start of lockdown.

This was reflected in the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) World Giving Index global generosity survey released this week in which South Africa moved from 45th to 21st place out of 114 countries, in terms of giving. This year’s survey has highlighted the impact of lockdowns on charitable giving, which surprisingly showed five major western economies ‒ the US, UK, Canada, Ireland and Netherlands ‒ drop out of the top 10. The survey found that while the most generous country in the world was Indonesia, African countries featured strongly in the top 10, with Kenya in second place, Nigeria in third, Ghana sixth and Uganda eighth. Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda and Kosovo all appeared in the top 10 for the first time.

The survey has taken place annually since 2009, with more than 1.6 million people being interviewed. The survey looked at three aspects of behaviour, and participants were asked whether they had helped a stranger, given money, or volunteered for a good cause over the past month. The survey highlighted that the rankings were not based on amounts given, nor the number of volunteer hours worked. In a press release, CAF Southern Africa president Gill Bates said: “The presence of so many African countries within the top 10 is reassuring. While major western countries have seen a sharp drop in their giving behaviours, African giving or generosity have remained constant or growing. We are particularly pleased that South Africa has improved its score ranking from 45 to 21, despite the pandemic. This is testament to the care and consideration South Africans show to each other.” Key findings in the survey included that communities around the world mobilised to help fellow citizens during the pandemic, resulting in the highest “help a stranger” since the index was launched. More than 3 billion people helped someone they didn’t know in 2020, while more people had donated money last year than had done so in the last five years.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman from Gift of the Givers says South Africans always step up to help. South Africa’s Gift of the Givers head, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, said their organisation had experienced a huge boost in support from South Africans during the lockdown. “You would think when people have lost jobs and companies closed, the situation would be more disastrous and less charitable, and yet we have found that this last year has been our best in our 29-year history, we broke all records. The increase in giving from companies and individuals has been exponential, and when we think nothing more can come, it does come. “Forget about racial divide and politics, South Africans have big hearts, they are very kind people, very compassionate. South Africa is a great country,” said Sooliman.

He also highlighted that South Africans continued to give, despite often personally struggling with lost income or jobs. “You have to also consider the level of income per capita: people don’t have much and in relation to that, no-one can match us in terms of generosity,” said Sooliman. As an example, he recalled a fund-raising campaign in 2011 for starving people in Somalia. He said that a school in Orange Farm, where the children had no shoes and there were no lunch boxes, had still managed to raise R40 000 for the campaign.

During the pandemic, Sooliman said, Gift of the Givers had received massive support in terms of PPE, hygiene packs, cash and food, and when the University of Cape Town library caught fire, they received so many donations, they had to call for a stop. Durban-based Ubuntu Army’s Clint McLean, who created the platform at the start of the hard lockdown to help feed struggling families, said yesterday: “South Africans have definitely been very giving and the appeal is at the local community level, where everyday South Africans have been galvanised to give. We have also seen a huge international desire from people around the world who have stood up to help South Africa and they love the local face of it.” While Ubuntu Army started with providing soups and food, the team now focuses on establishing sustainable micro-farming so people can feed themselves. McLean also established Ubuntu Link on Facebook, which is a network connecting those who need help and those who can provide it.

FoodForwardSA has also given a big thumbs up to generous-hearted South Africans. The organisation provides monthly food provisions to more than 1 200 registered beneficiary organisations and feeds 675 000 people daily across all nine provinces. Their main source is the recovery of good surplus food (not expired) from the food supply chain, including retailers, manufacturers and farmers. FoodForwardSA fund development manager, Deirdre Adams, said yesterday that in the last financial year, 7 215 tons of surplus food was sourced, creating 29 million meals for vulnerable families. “We have seen a significant increase in giving compared with before the pandemic. At the start of the lockdown, we put out an appeal to raise R50 million and within 10 months we had surpassed that.

“We have had an outpouring of support from South Africans who have been very, very giving during Covid,” said Adams. Despite this, she said: “The need in food security has become more severe and Covid has got worse. We are expanding our distribution centres, and appeal to those in the food supply chain to not dump food surplus, we will use it to feed people.” CAF research manager Catherine Mahoney said of the survey findings: “This year’s pandemic special was an eye-opening report to put together, and speaks to the huge impact that Covid had on giving across the globe ‒ be it the surge of people who helped a stranger around the world as the crisis struck, the increasing generosity of African nations or the devastating impact of lost opportunities to volunteer and fund-raise that we are seeing in some of the world’s most generous countries. The report shows an upended index for 2020, and we will be watching very closely to see whether or not these trends are reversed as the pandemic recedes.”