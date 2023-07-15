National campaign to promote safety in water

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) will mark the day, July 25, to raise awareness of safety in the water.

Whalebone Pier in uMhlanga Rocks, Durban, will be one of five locations used to mark World Drowning Prevention Day in South Africa in line with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations (UN).

Drowning is a global public health concern, and the UN and Who is emphasising the importance of the ongoing global commitment to implementing preventive measures, reminding people that while “anyone can drown, no one should”. The focus of the campaign in 2023 is to put the spotlight on drowning prevention.

“We are forever dedicated to enhancing water safety education across the country, and NSRI Drowning Prevention instructors will conduct water safety education lessons in different regions,” said Dr Jill Fortuin, the executive director of drowning prevention services at the NSRI.

Blue is the colour synonymous with the ocean, and Fortuin said they would use it as a signifier to remember people who have drowned, creating awareness and increasing knowledge about drowning. The NSRI will illuminate five different landmarks nationwide with blue as a sign of visible commitment and aim to prevent future tragedies.