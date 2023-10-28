Navy ship named

King Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini officially named the SA Navy’s latest vessel after the Zulu nation’s founder and revered military strategist, King Shaka Zulu, at a ceremony at the naval base at Salisbury Island yesterday. The multi-mission inshore patrol vessel is the second already in the water out of a fleet of three.

King Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini officially names the SAS King Shaka Zulu, the second of three multi-mission inshore patrol vessels, at the Durban naval base at Salisbury Island. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad Last year, Damen Shipyards Cape Town produced SAS King Sekhukhune I, which sat docked alongside SAS King Shaka Zulu as it ceremoniously acquired its new name after having been born P1572. The versatile craft will be able to perform mine countermeasures, deep diving training, search and rescue operations and recoveries. King Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini boards the SAS King Shaka Zulu after naming the vessel at a ceremony at the naval base on Salisbury Island. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad The fleet replaces the navy’s nine strike craft that are now more than 40 years old, decommissioned and scrapped.