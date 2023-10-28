Navy ship named

King Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini officially named the SA Navy’s latest vessel after the Zulu nation’s founder and revered military strategist, King Shaka Zulu, at a ceremony at the naval base at Salisbury Island yesterday.
The multi-mission inshore patrol vessel is the second already in the water out of a fleet of three.
Last year, Damen Shipyards Cape Town produced SAS King Sekhukhune I, which sat docked alongside SAS King Shaka Zulu as it ceremoniously acquired its new name after having been born P1572.
The versatile craft will be able to perform mine countermeasures, deep diving training, search and rescue operations and recoveries.
The fleet replaces the navy’s nine strike craft that are now more than 40 years old, decommissioned and scrapped.
At the helm will be Commander Thandeka Sneil.
Chief of the SA Navy Vice-Admiral Monde Lobese said the vessel would boost South Africa’s capacity to tackle criminal activities at sea, including illegal fishing, and drug and people trafficking.
The Independent on Saturday