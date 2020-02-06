Durban - The Ndlovu Youth Choir, Australian duo The Pierce Brothers and local favourites Mi Casa and Desmond and the Tutus are some of the highlights on the main stage at this year’s Splashy Fen Music Festival.
The 14-act line-up was announced on Thursday evening. With a mix of international and local musicians, there’s something for all musical tastes at the famed four-day music festival over the Easter weekend from April 9 to 13.
Canadian singer, songwriter and producer Coleman Hell whose hits ‘2 Heads’ and ‘Fireproof’ from his debut album, Summerland went multi-platinum opens the main stage on the Friday. He is followed by exciting Pietermaritzburg folk rock trip Mali Zulu, who played at Splashy in 2017. Then Cape Town born and London based singer/producer Josh Wantie will produce his own energetic brand of Indie Electro. His music has taken local and international radio by storm with hits ‘Brightest Light’ and ‘Go Under’.
The Steezies a six-piece outfit from Hout Bay will perform what has been described at a high energy Afro-ish/Funk-ish/Indie-ish vibe with the evening wrapped up by South African dance favourite Goodluck.
Pretoria folk rock duo Bad Peter, who’ve headlined at the Independent on Saturday’s CraftFest, will open the show on Saturday afternoon. They are followed by American indie-inspired Shakey Graves. Graves is a singer/songwriter, known for his rooted songs, fluent acoustic-guitar picking, Texas roots and his trusty cowboy hat.