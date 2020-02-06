Ndlovu Youth Choir, Mi Casa, The Pierce Brothers... get the Splashy line-up









Durban - The Ndlovu Youth Choir, Australian duo The Pierce Brothers and local favourites Mi Casa and Desmond and the Tutus are some of the highlights on the main stage at this year’s Splashy Fen Music Festival. The 14-act line-up was announced on Thursday evening. With a mix of international and local musicians, there’s something for all musical tastes at the famed four-day music festival over the Easter weekend from April 9 to 13. Canadian singer, songwriter and producer Coleman Hell whose hits ‘2 Heads’ and ‘Fireproof’ from his debut album, Summerland went multi-platinum opens the main stage on the Friday. He is followed by exciting Pietermaritzburg folk rock trip Mali Zulu, who played at Splashy in 2017. Then Cape Town born and London based singer/producer Josh Wantie will produce his own energetic brand of Indie Electro. His music has taken local and international radio by storm with hits ‘Brightest Light’ and ‘Go Under’. The Steezies a six-piece outfit from Hout Bay will perform what has been described at a high energy Afro-ish/Funk-ish/Indie-ish vibe with the evening wrapped up by South African dance favourite Goodluck. Pretoria folk rock duo Bad Peter, who’ve headlined at the Independent on Saturday’s CraftFest, will open the show on Saturday afternoon. They are followed by American indie-inspired Shakey Graves. Graves is a singer/songwriter, known for his rooted songs, fluent acoustic-guitar picking, Texas roots and his trusty cowboy hat.

The acclaimed Ndlovu Youth Choir is then followed by musical showstopper The Jagermeister Brass Cartel, which is certainly not just any brass band, but one that epitomises traditional roots and a love for new school music. Mi Casa, one of those most high-energy acts in South Africa, close the evening.

Sunday sees Australian duo The Pierce Brothers back by popular demand. With their own brand of folk music the multi-instrumentalist brothers Jack and Pat Pierce have moved from busking on the streets of Melbourne to shaking dance floors across UK, Europe, Canada, USA and Australia. Their irresistible energy wowed festival goers in 2018.

They are followed by English punk and folk singer-songwriter Frank Turner whose artistic ability to tell stories through his music makes him an act not to be missed. Joburg’s Acoustic Dance Music specialists Rubber DUC and old school rockers Desmond and the Tutus will get the crowds dancing.

“We spend months considering the right direction for our musical line-ups,” says Stu Berry, Festival Director. “This year, we have focused on musical acts that will connect with our fans through not just their talent, but through their energy and emotion too. Acts like the critically acclaimed Ndlovu Youth Choir, Mi Casa and Goodluck are just some of our South African artists who tick all the boxes. And we’ve got a handful of international acts too, who we are confident will leave a lasting impression.”

Tickets are limited to 9 000 and are available from www.splashyfen.co.za.