Nearly 3 000 animals left for ’heartbroken’ SPCA staff

More than 1 000 animals were admitted to the Kloof & Highway SPCA and over 1 700 animals were admitted to Durban & Coastal SPCA over the festive season. Described as a “heartbreaking” time by SPCA staff who worked tirelessly last month to deal with the huge influx of animals, only 10 animals have been claimed by their owners to date at Kloof & Highway SPCA, with 29 being claimed at Durban & Coastal SPCA.

At the Kloof & Highway SPCA, 180 animals were admitted on the Christmas weekend alone, with 145 being unwanted, 30 strays and five abandoned, while the New Year weekend saw 62 animals being admitted. These included dogs, cats and even a rabbit. This week Kloof & Highway SPCA manager Barbara Patrick said they were “recovering from the busiest and most devastating time of year”, with 1 002 animals being admitted for reasons such as no longer being wanted, going on holiday, unable to afford a pet, strays, abandoned and confiscated. “Our team is exhausted, they have been working 24/7 to keep up with the number of animals which have come to our SPCA during the ‘festive season’.

“I have been so disappointed at the treatment of our hard-working staff by irresponsible pet owners. We vaccinate and microchip all strays to protect your pets and to make sure that, should they escape, you can be reunited as soon as possible. “And thank you to everyone who has been kind, grateful and compassionate to how hard we have all been working and have appreciated our help. Your kind words, smiles and donations have been much appreciated,” said Patrick. She highlighted that there were not enough homes for the thousands of animals admitted to the facility every year, saying it was a “heartbreaking reality” and urged pet owners to sterilise their pets.

This week the Green Village charity and thrift shops, as well as the tea garden, coffee shop and indigenous nursery reopened at the Kloof & Highway SPCA, with loads of bargains up for grabs. These include household goods and appliances, clothes and shoes, furniture and decor, as well as books and toys and a variety of plants. Patrick said the organisation also needed volunteers to join their dog walkers to walk, bath and socialise dogs waiting to be adopted, as well as needing the help of a garden service. They also need petrol/diesel for their vehicles and vehicle maintenance, as well as financial donations and support.

Meanwhile, Durban & Coast SPCA marketing manager Tanya Fleischer said their facility saw 1 756 admissions from the beginning of December to January 5, of which 30% were surrendered as unwanted pets and 70% being strays. Of the 70%, 29 animals have been claimed by owners. Fleischer said: “Our inspectorate was kept busy over the new year weekend with 20 call-outs and 15 strays were collected. “One dog was hit by a car while running away from fireworks. Our inspector was called to the scene and the owner asked for his dog to be humanely euthanised, while another dog was stuck and rescued. Two cases are under investigation, one being an abandoned dog and another a neglected puppy,” she said, adding that the organisation needed food and blankets for the animals.