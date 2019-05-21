Robin Opperman

Durban - Neptune, the god of the seas, is being brought to life in a bid to save his home. Robin Opperman, the owner of Umcebo designs, said it was time for the creative side of waste management to be promoted to overcome people’s pollution fatigue.

Speaking to Independent on Saturday about the new project, Neptune, Opperman said they were bringing a positive outlook and showing the creative side of waste management.

The Neptune project is a partnership by the South African Research Chairs, Green UKZN and Umcebo designs. The year-long public arts programme would see University of KwaZulu-Natal engineering students find creative ways to curb the blight of waste products on the environment.

“People are fatigued at looking at posters of plastic suffocating turtles. Creative art is a possible positive solution to tackle the way in which plastic is a hazard to the environment,” said Opperman.

He said the project participants planned to design a metal wave at the Unite building passage in UKZN’s engineering department. The wave would be the final part of eight to 12 pieces they wished to create.

Opperman said the first and second pieces would be two giant mosaics where a wave breaks through into the UKZN garden, at night, with a mixture of KZN plants and sea creatures. He called it the “Fantasy KZN garden at night”.

“The mosaic will be flat against the wall, with sea creatures sticking out of it.”

He said they were experimenting with deodorant bottle tops, copper wire and acupuncture needle covers to create sea creatures.

International Waste Working Group southern Africa manager and Neptune project co-ordinator Gisella Reale said the idea of the project was to use art as form of communication to inform people outside the university’s campus what science was doing about climate change issues.

The official launch of the Neptune project would be aligned with the “Waste to Resource” summer school in November.

Meanwhile, next month, the Africa Blue Economy Forum is to visit Tunis to challenge African businesses to “wake up” to the economic, social and environmental power of the Blue Economy, which covers a range of productive sectors crucial to the continent’s sustainable development, including fisheries, aquaculture, transport, energy, trade and tourism.