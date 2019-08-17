Kissing Booth 2 Durban - It was lights, camera, action over the past two days on Durban’s North Beach as Hollywood actors arrived for the filming of scenes for the Netflix movie

The set was built next to the lifeguard tower, complete with a tropical beachcomber bar.

For the night filming, the sea was brightly lit, as was a specially constructed lifeguard tower, while a bonfire blazed.

Kissing Booth is a teen rom-com which garnered a massive fan base last year and, according to Netflix, was the most re-watched movie on the streaming site for 2018.

According to the official announcement, the release date for Kissing Booth 2, which has been described as “won’t stay a love story - but a dramatic movie” has not yet been announced. Netflix yesterday confirmed the movie was in production and fans hope for a 2020 release.

Kissing Booth starred teen heart throb Jacob Elordi (of HBO’s Euphoria fame), who played bad boy Noah Flynn.

His “it’s complicated” relationship with main character Elle, played by Joey King (The Act, White House Down and The Conjuring), formed the main storyline.

In the movie, Elle’s BFF is Lee Flynn, Noah’s younger brother, played by Joel Courtney (Super 8, The Messengers), who posted a Twitter pic of himself lounging on an undisclosed beach location earlier in the week.

Yesterday, King tweeted “good morning America and good afternoon South Africa”.

The cast and crew are believed to be staying at a beachfront hotel.

Yesterday afternoon, the production team on North Beach confirmed filming was taking place for the sequel, but remained mum on just who was on the beach, with any hint of the coming storyline kept firmly under wraps.

With Kissing Booth ending with Noah leaving for college, the sequel is set to see whether the couple stay together.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the production company had been shooting in Durban for a few weeks.

He said it had employed 300 cast and crew, along with engaging support services, including hotels, vehicle and technical equipment hire, as well as catering and construction equipment.

“These types of productions are important revenue generators and job creators for the local industry,” said Mayisela, adding that the Durban Film Office worked with an estimated 150 productions a year.

“Durban’s busiest filming season takes place from April to August and our beaches, lagoons and jungles have proven to be the most popular locations for international productions, as well as the diverse architecture in the city centre.

“Beyond the immediate economic impact of these productions filming in the city, there are additional promotional benefits for Durban which is used as a backdrop for these films. It really is the kind of advertising money can’t buy.”