New anti-poaching vessel for iSimangaliso
Share this article:
A new high-speed SeaCat has been added to the fleet of the iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority and Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, bolstering the fight against poaching in South Africa’s largest Marine Protected Area.
Named the iSimangaliso Wetland Park, the vessel will support existing operations, from compliance and enforcement, to monitoring and research, through to facilitating community and youth awareness.
The vessel will contribute immensely towards the protection of the endangered species in the area.
“Jointly with our partners, we are committed to ensuring this Marine Protected Area is a safe environment for all to enjoy sustainably,” said iSimangaliso CEO Sibusiso Bukhosini.
The area which stretches from the Mozambique border in the north to Cape St Lucia lighthouse in the south, covers 1 072 000 hectares of marine environment.
The Independent on Saturday