New author hopes to inspire... and warn about dating younger men

Durban - A Pietermaritzburg woman has published her first fiction novel which warns widows against dating younger men. Former security guard Thobile Madonda, from Imbali Township, said her active imagination and love for the use of language drove her to publish her first novel.

Story continues below Advertisment

Madonda said she wrote in isiZulu because there were not many books written in the language. “I have much respect for my mother tongue and isiZulu used to be my favourite subject back in school,” said Madonda. She said the book explored the lessons experienced by a widowed woman dating a younger man after her spouse died.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The novel warns women about the cons and tough lessons of dating younger men,” said Madonda. She said she wanted her writing to inspire young women about how they honour and carry themselves. The 39-year-old said her passion for writing began four years ago in 2018 after a terrible day at work.

Story continues below Advertisment

She is currently not working and hopes to make a living selling her book. “I did not have much faith in my talent, but now I could not be more proud of how far I have come. “I intended to write down my feelings but my imagination initially swerved towards a fictitious story of ukuthwala, a form of abduction involving young women being forced into marriages against their will.

Story continues below Advertisment

“As I was writing on the computer, something gave me the title of my current book; a title usually comes after but I had mine on the first day. “The idea forced me to move away from ukuthwala and follow the widow story line,” said Madonda. She said she hoped her book would reach many readers.

“My main aim is for the book to reach schools and be read as part of isiZulu subject.” She said for her, writing came easily and she did not struggle much putting together words on her laptop. “After opening my laptop, ideas would come flooding in and I would type them in one go without a hard time,” she said.