Durban - Yet another rabies case has surfaced in the Highway area, bringing the total to five since December.

The State Veterinary Department will offer free vaccinations to pets in the area in reaction to a dog from New Germany testing positive on Monday last week.

“We are experiencing a large outbreak, so please ensure your pets are vaccinated or given boosters,” said Harold Roberts of the department.

Kloof SPCA spokesperson Brigitte Ferguson said tests arrived on Monday after Inspector Petros Simamane responded to an after-hours call on January 31 from a New Germany resident who was concerned about his dog acting strangely aggressively.

“Inspector Simamane immediately suspected rabies,” said Ferguson.

“When he arrived at the property the dog was very aggressive towards him and he was not able to exit his vehicle. Once the dog had been called away from the vehicle, he got out with his equipment and searched for the dog.

“He found the dog had suddenly died and was even more suspicious of it being rabid,” said Ferguson, adding that the carcass was sent to the state veterinarian for rabies testing.

“The Kloof and Highway SPCA was informed of the positive result on Monday.”

Earlier this month the state veterinary service offered free vaccinations in Gillitts after a rabies case there. “Vaccinations need to be done annually to ensure the vaccine remains effective,” said Ferguson.

Free vaccinations will be offered at Lyndhurst Primary School, off Aberdeen Road in New Germany, from 9am to noon on Friday.

The Independent on Saturday



