New farmer’s market on KZN North Coast

Durban - More than 150 traders are expected at the new Ballito Farmer’s Market which opens today. The market will operate on the R102 in Umhlali every Saturday and Sunday from 7am until 2pm.

“We have a variety of local exhibitors, producers and traders offering a range of products and experiences, including fresh farm produce, plant nurseries, unique and local retail and more. The market also features a wide range of food stalls, each offering delicious and unique cuisine, curated from locally sourced ingredients,” said market founder Kyle Pretorius. Enjoy retail therapy at the Ballito Farmer’s Market. Picture: Facebook “The market is family and pet friendly. It has a dedicated little people’s paddock, where children can play and have fun while parents relax and unwind. The little people’s paddock includes two jungle gyms, one for the little tots and a larger playground for the bigger kids,” said Pretorius. Organic products will be some of the items offered at the Ballito Farmer’s Market. Picture: Facebook There are two full-size pétanque courts, swings and a floating surfboard for the adults to have some fun.

The market will also be an opportunity to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life as visitors indulge in some quality time with friends and loved ones. “The Ballito Farmer’s Market is a vibrant and exciting destination within the green rolling hills of the KZN North Coast. It also offers a unique and entertaining experience for visitors of all ages,” he said. The market will also offer live music performances by local artists.