Durban - Ships arriving at Durban and Richards Bay harbours will soon be guided in by two new helicopters. Transnet has procured two AgustaWestland AW109SP helicopters from Italian manufacturer Leonardo at a combined price of about R250 million.

They are expected to be delivered to the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) by June. The TNPA’s acting chief executive, Nozipho Mdawe, said the helicopters would help to improve ship turnaround times and the overall reliability of its marine service at the Durban and Richards Bay ports.

“We are delighted that we are now so close to being in a position to respond to long-time industry calls for a more efficient and reliable marine pilot service in our ports,” she said.

The KZN ports were presently the only ones run by the TNPA that used helicopters to transfer marine pilots to and from visiting vessels. “We are looking to offer the service at our Port of Cape Town as well, to counter weather-related disruptions there,” said Mdawe.

South Africa pioneered the transferring of marine pilots to and from vessels by helicopter and is understood to be one of only three countries in the world offering the service.

TNPA has an existing fleet of three AW109 helicopters that are reaching the end of their life cycle. The new helicopters are said to have “advanced navigation and situational awareness technology”.

As part of the procurement agreement, the Italian company has committed to a 25% supplier development obligation to ensure the contract has socio-economic benefits within South Africa, such as job-creation, skills development and, where possible, use of local, empowered companies and local materials and parts.