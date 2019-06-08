The ANC Youth League is demanding the removal of Durban mayor Zandile Gumede.

Durban - Ethekwini municipality will wake up on Monday with an acting mayor if the ANC Youth League in the region has its way. Several influential ANC KZN leaders believe embattled Mayor Zandile Gumede’s time is up.

The ANC provincial executive committee yesterday began the first leg of its three-day meeting in Durban to discuss various governmental issues, including Gumede’s future.

However, a source within the ANC leadership said Gumede would not go down without a fight as “she is threatening to spill the beans on her fellow comrades’ shenanigans”.

“She is hoping the threats will force them to back off. She also enjoys the support of many in the regional executive committee, except for Bheki Ntuli (eThekwini regional secretary),” said the leader.

ANC Women’s League regional secretary Zama Sokhabase said the league was backing Gumede. “We would support any woman whose rights are violated. She is also going to continue as the regional chairperson (of the ANC).”

A member of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) attending the meeting, who asked not to be named, insisted, however, that Gumede would definitely be recalled either today or tomorrow, both as the mayor and ANC regional chairperson. “She is definitely gone. The region will be disbanded and be replaced by the regional task team, which would prepare branches for the long overdue regional conference,” said the leader.

The regional conference had been scheduled to take place in December, but was postponed to allow members to focus on campaigning for last month’s general elections.

ANCYL regional spokesperson Thulisa Ndlela said the league hoped the mother body would act decisively on Gumede. “She should step down. Right now the ANC is at a crossroads and this is the time for the ANC to define itself as either an organisation that harbours people who are facing corruption allegations or an organisation that harbours people who are on the side of principle.

“Remember that Mike Mabuyakhulu (ANC provincial deputy chairperson who is facing fraud and corruption charges) withdrew (from the ANC election list). Why can’t Zandile do the same?” said Ndlela.

Another source said Deputy Mayor Fawzia Peer stood a good chance of being appointed to act in Gumede’s position from Monday until the eThekwini council elected a new mayor to continue in the post until the 2021 local government elections.

“The deputy mayor has potential to continue as mayor until 2021.”

Peer, who has ANCYL support, said she would abide by any ANC decision.

“I am an abiding ANC cadre and I only listen to leadership,” she said.

A source said the youth league supported party branch chairperson Thabani Nyawose’s promotion as regional chairperson at a conference whose date would be decided at this weekend’s meeting.

“He is a seasoned leader of the ANC who contributed from the student movement and he is from the youth league,” said the source.

ANCYL provincial chairperson Thanduxolo Sabelo declined to talk about mayoral issues, but called for the ANC to fast-track the regional conference.

“The ANC conference in eThekwini is long overdue and the ANC must take up guidelines and ensure that the conference sits,” said Sabelo.

Gumede did not answer her phone or respond to text messages. ANC provincial chairperson and premier Sihle Zikalala would not comment on speculation Gumede may soon be replaced.