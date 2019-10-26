Minister Barbara Creecy has gazetted a new five-year plan, the Draft Biodiversity Management Plan For The African Penguin, that aims to curb the decline of the species, endemic to South Africa and Namibia.
In 2013, a similar plan failed to prevent their numbers from plummeting.
Classified as endangered in 2016, the number of African penguins fell to a record low of 15000 pairs last year.
“(If) no further interventions are implemented, it is predicted that the future population along the West Coast of South Africa will continue to undergo rapid reduction and (the species) could be functionally extinct by 2035,” the gazette notice said.