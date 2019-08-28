Durban - An innovative new cancer unit focussing on lung cancer was launched at Durban's Addington Hospital on Tuesday. The Cancer & Infectious Diseases Epidemiology Research Unit (CIDERU) marks the second phase of the R40-million Multinational Lung Cancer Control Programme, funded by the Bristol-Myers Squibb Foundation. The unit will be led by academic and epidemiologist Dr Themba Ginindza from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

CIDERU will focus on fast-tracking diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer through the use of advanced oncological and respiratory diagnostic equipment.

In the first phase of the project, which began in 2017, a team of scientists worked with communities and health ministries in Kenya, Swaziland, Tanzania and South Africa promoting lung cancer awareness, identifying pathways of care, strengthening the cancer registry and understanding palliative care utilisation.

The second phase will use evidence which has emerged from Phase 1 of the study to evaluate lung health, histological subtypes and genetics of lung cancer, clinical presentation, treatment outcomes and pulmonary rehabilitation.

The principal investigators leading the programme are Ginindza at UKZN and Professor Chite Asirwa from Kenya. The KwaZulu-Natal arm of the project seeks to benefit five communities located around hospitals that offer oncology services - Umlazi, Chatsworth, South Durban Basin, Imbali and Sobantu.

Ginindza said: “Many African countries lack information regarding the epidemiology of lung cancer and its control. There is also the compounding burden of comorbidities in sub-Saharan Africa, including HIV and TB.”

Bristol-Myers Squibb Foundation president John Damonti said he was impressed with the work achieved over the last 20 years.