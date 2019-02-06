Durban - The launch of St Paul’s Anglican Church: An Official History could pass for a roof-wetting party in celebration of the structure having been repaired. Nature, in the form of wood borer, and grime and soot from passing trains during the steam era, were responsible for the need for maintenance at what is arguably Durban’s most high-profile Anglican church, situated in the city centre.

Until recently, services were held in the church hall.

The church sports a freshly painted look and the final chore before it is shipshape will be the installation of organ pipes.

David Hughes, author of the book that is coming out shortly after St Paul’s 170th patronal service, or birthday celebration, said that its text included a list of “firsts”.

“St Paul’s was the first to hold an inter-racial service, in 1922, followed by other religious denominations. It was important for missionary work and a bold initiative at the time,” he told The Independent on Saturday. “It was also the first public building in Durban to have electric lighting.”

Then there’s the “fancy that” fact. Virginia Wade, the only British woman to have won titles at all four Grand Slam tournaments, was the daughter of an archdeacon, Eustice Wade.

170 years of St Paul’s Anglican church features in David Hughes’ book. Picture: Duncan Guy





And another fact Hughes remembered, but hasn’t written about, is of how around 15 years ago a church warden walked in to see that a plaque in the church’s St Nicholas chapel, which is dedicated to the memory of seafarers, was missing and presumed stolen.

“Half an hour later it was found at a flea market stall in Church Walk outside the church,” he recalled.

“I understand that an arrangement of reconciliation took place to retrieve them.” Among the stain glass windows is one in the lady chapel featuring two young men who died during World War 1. Basil McCabe and Archie Lee were both members of the parish and past pupils of Glenwood High School.

One of the mementos related to World War 2 is marble on an altar that came from St Paul’s Cathedral in London after it was bombed during the Blitz. These stories give Hughes much to talk about in his foray into the “spiritual tourism” in which he is involved, showing visitors around St Paul’s, which is located close to other sites of historic interest: the City Hall, the old Post Office and the Old Station.

A major landmark in the history of St Paul’s Church in Durban is that it was razed by a fire back in 1906, then rebuilt in 1909.

Early wardens include old Durban families who still have a presence in the city - the Poyntons, the Acutts and the Goodrickes, said Hughes.

Some of today’s congregation are people who have moved away from the city, but still keep their ties, while others are new arrivals who offer a Congolese and West African flavour to the predominantly English and isiZulu services.

“The book also includes current activities at St Paul’s. How we are still progressing in this day and age to look after people spiritually in the city centre,” added Hughes.

This includes holding soup kitchens and the involvement in the Denis Hurley Centre.

St Paul’s Anglican Church: An Official History is on sale for R130 at Ike’s Bookshop, 234 4th Road, Durban, and from the church itself.