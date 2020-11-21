New sea energy for grand Noah’s Ark project

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - A new cutting edge type of technology could be on its way to KZN to generate clean energy from the ocean and it won’t be from wave movement. According to environmental investor Richard Prinsloo-Curson it will be to power the world’s largest aquarium and a number of domes in which life indigenous to the Amazon and the Polar regions will live, in 100 square kilometre park in the far north-east corner of the province, 5km from the coast. “We were approached by a university that wanted us to be the first place in the world to use this new energy technology, which is very environmentally friendly. At first I thought he (the professor) was bonkers. I thought it was a nutcase, playing tricks with me,” Prinsloo-Curson told The Independent on Saturday, adding that three very famous people with lots of money were behind it. “I can’t wait to reveal more,” he said.

A peep into the possible future of north-east KZN.

His ambitious project, called Noah’s Ark, aimed at creating a science, research and conservation facility with limited tourism facilities and well as a sanctuary for local wildlife, needs five billion pounds to get off the ground.

“So far I have had pledges amounting to 1.5 billion,” Prinsloo-Curson said.

Tourism, along with corporate sponsorship would keep the facility going.

“We shall work with companies around the world,” Prinsloo-Curson said, adding that as the Noah’s Ark brand became more and more popular it should create higher value.

He plans to have a DNA bank and a seed bank in nuclear bunkers. Laser and pulse beam systems will prevent people who should not be in the park from entering.

“They will be able to disable vehicles, aircraft and weapons,” said Prinsloo-Curson.

“If you are not using barriers to hold the animals in, it creates a natural flow.”

Prinsloo-Curson said a reality television series on the making of the park would start flighting on television in Britain next year. It would feature the deals with the Zulu royal house and local Inkosi Thembe of the Mkhanyakude District, for whose people the project plans to provide 20 000 jobs.

A representative from Inkosi Mdu abhuTembe's office and headman from the area in which the Noah's Ark project will occupy confirmed that it was on the cards.

"We look forward to its construction and for what it will do for nature and wildlife, conserving different species from all over the world," said "BJ" Zikhali.

Prinsloo-Curson, whose marriage to his South African partner Hein, took place in 2018 at a game lodge and featured on the SABC’s Top Billing show, comes from a public relations background in which he associated with many celebrities.

“I worked in celebrity media for many years,” he said.

Richard, right, and Hein Prinsloo-Curson in African wildlife surroundings.

“I got to realise I was making the rich and famous more rich and famous and that my life had no purpose. I wasn’t a doctor, I wasn’t a lawyer. I wasn’t somebody with purpose. I wanted to do something different.

“I had the opportunity to come to SA with a client and I got to see SA. It really opened my eyes to a whole new side of humanity. I saw a different style of living and the bug bit me.

“I wanted to come back and during that time climate change and conservation became a strong topic in the media.”

Prinsloo-Curson said It became more clear that there were an increasing number of problems that needed addressing.

“There comes a point where you have to put solutions in place, rather than just talking.

“We had to work out where to start. Our objectives, finding the right people ... in conservation, engineering, technology, architecture. It’s really important that whoever gets involved does so for the right reason.”

The Independent on Saturday