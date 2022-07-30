Newcastle teenager gets global recognition

Durban - From going to bed hungry to living his dream in the US, a teenager from Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal has been shortlisted for a global award worth $100 000 (about R1.65 million). Iziphozonke Mlambo, 19, a pre-medical biology student at Biola University in California, is one of 50 students shortlisted from 7 000 worldwide nominations for the Chegg.org Global Student Prize.

The prize was launched by the Varkey Foundation in partnership with Chegg.org to create a platform that shines a light on the efforts of extraordinary students who are positively reshaping the world. Mlambo, who always dreamt of being a doctor, was recognised for his role in establishing Science Buddies, a non-profit which nurtures young scientists, and the Rising Stars Foundation, which assists pupils with bursary and university applications. The road to his success was fraught with challenges as his parents died when he was young and his physically challenged uncle became his legal guardian.

“He was working in a local handicrafts centre receiving a small income on a programme initiated by the Department of Social Development. All the while, he was supporting eight dependants – my siblings, my cousins and me,” said Mlambo. He said they couldn’t always afford school transport and often went to bed with just water or sugarless tea to quell their hunger. Mlambo said loan sharks repossessed his uncle’s few possessions, including their old recliners, TV, the one table he did his homework on and their two-plate stove.

“Fortunately, in my journey, I came across a very loving and caring family at church who took me in and let me live with them like I was their own. I have been able to live a normal teenage life thanks to them. They bought me a mobile phone, a laptop, and took care of all my special needs.” Mlambo said once his basic medical studies were completed he wanted to specialise in gastroenterology and get involved in the administrative part of medicine to ensure facilities were managed properly. “I grew up being a sick child, with a weak immune system, so I would always be in and out of hospital, specifically government hospitals. I watched hundreds of people being ill and witnessed many of the elderly in particular suffering due to lack of resources and a slow-paced medical system.”

