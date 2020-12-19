Next step: heart surgeon

Thirteen-year-old Joyce Lokosu has won a scholarship to Clifton School in Durban, fulfilling a vow he made to his parents when he was at Addington Primary.

Joyce was in Grade 2 when he visited Clifton on an organised tour with some of his classmates and was so impressed by what he saw that he told his mother and father he would attend the school one day and they wouldn’t have to pay any fees.

Now, through diligence and hard work, the youngster has earned his passage to do that by winning the school’s scholarship, which covers the costs of his senior years.

He has also made another vow – he wants to be a heart surgeon and is determined to get a bursary to pay for his studies at university.

Addington Primary principal, Raj Moodley, said Joyce had been top of his class throughout his junior school years. “It is no exaggeration to describe him as a model learner – he sets a fine example in whatever he does. I have no doubt he will go on to achieve great things.”