Thembi Gumede with her 9-year-old son Aphelele from uMlazi who was born without an arm. He is excited that he has received a 3D prosthetic arm. Picture: Zanele Zulu (ANA)

Durban - Three weeks after getting his 3D prosthetic arm, Aphelele Gumede, 9, said he was still ecstatic about it. Holding a pack of playing cards in his new hand, the Umbogintwini Primary School pupil said he was very grateful to donor Jamie Mitchell, who designed and printed the arm.

“I’m so happy, it’s amazing. My friends say it’s cool.”

He said he still faced a few challenges. When he bends his elbow, he experiences a bit of pain: “It’s too tight, and it hurts.”

He said the rubber finger tips meant to help with better grip kept falling off, making it hard for him to hold slippery objects.

“Yes, the hand has improved his quality of life, but he sometimes doesn’t put it on when he goes out to play because it’s a little tight by the elbow,” said his mother, Thembi Gumede.

Mitchell, an architect in Bloemfontein, talked on the phone with Gumede taking measurements while Mitchell explained what he needed.

“I explained to Aphelele that he would experience some challenges because this is still a prototype,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell is now working on two other prototypes which he will send to Aphelele in two weeks: “I have made some adjustments with the strings and the elbow.”

Mitchell said he was looking for other people born without arms, or amputees, to contact him so he could improve his designs.

“The more people we get, the more information, we can perfect the actual design because this is still a prototype.”

Mitchell invited people to contact him at [email protected] and, where he is able to help, he will design an arm at no cost.