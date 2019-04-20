Five Natal Mounted Rifles commanding officers. From left, Lieutenant-Colonels Alec van Rooyen, Bruce Hearn, Pat Acutt and Mike Rowe, and Lieutenant-Colonel Siyanda Cele.

Birthdays are made to be celebrated, and few do it better than a regiment. The Natal Mounted Rifles (NMR) is not only the oldest tank regiment in South Africa, but also its oldest Reserve Force regiment.

Founded as the Royal D’Urban Rangers in March 1854, the Natal Mounted Rifles recently held a formal dinner to mark its 165th anniversary and produced a commemorative medallion.

But it saved the best for last. On April 9, it opened its new museum at its headquarters. Present was the current officer commanding, Lieutenant-Colonel Siyanda Cele, and four of his predecessors, Lieutenant-Colonels Alec van Rooyen, Bruce Hearn, Mike Rowe and colonel Pat Acutt.

The NMR is based at Durban’s first airport, the Stamford Hill Aerodrome. Across the road from the Durban Country Club, it is on the Eastern Vlei, which was filled in by unemployed men on a works programme during the Great Depression.

Designed in 1936, the airport was opened on April 26, 1937. In July, a two-day air show was held in which 67 aircraft mounted an impressive display for a large crowd. Durban quickly outgrew its first airport. In fewer than 20 years, Louis Botha Airport at Reunion was opened. Seeking a new headquarters, the NMR moved into the vacant airport terminal in 1956, and has been there since.

Strongly influenced by the art deco style, which was in vogue at the time, the symmetrical plan of the airport is that of a fuselage with angled wings.

Copies of the original plans are on display at the NMR.

The new museum is in part of the wing where there was a spacious waiting area and restaurant for departing passengers.

The displays cover all the major campaigns in which the NMR participated.

Those of World War I use part of the display that was mounted at the Old Court House as part of Durban’s commemoration of the centenary of the war.

World War II exhibits include Abyssinian shoes and bags, a camel seat and a “dog” biscuit, which was saved from an army ration pack in 1941. Always hard, this one has been signed by the NMR troopers and framed. There are more recent ration packs (including the current halaal version).

Medals and an impressive display of the regimental silver are also housed in the museum. Hand in hand with this project is a website that should be operational next month. This will cover most aspects of the history of the Natal Mounted Rifles, current events, personal memoirs and 1700 photographs. Included will be a history of the Royal D’Urban Rangers (1854-1869). The only known copy was discarded in a skip in 2000 during a clean-out. Fortunately, Captain Nigel Lewis-Walker saw it and saved it. As a thank you, he was given a bound facsimile copy of the history of the NMR by its chairman of the board, Alec van Rooyen.

The museum bears testament to a proud volunteer regiment, which still stands tall in modern South Africa.

The public is welcome to visit the museum (by arrangement) and the five tanks in the NMR’s grounds.

The curator, Bryan van Schaik, can be contacted at 0785194451 or email [email protected]