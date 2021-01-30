No birthday celebrations for grieving mother

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Keegan Naidoo's mother, Parvati, was excited when she heard a knock at the door about 5.30am on Saturday, February 9, 2019. She thought it was her son, Keegan, coming to pick her up to shop for her birthday party planned for the next day. But it wasn't Keegan. Instead, Parvati and her husband, Gan, were told that their much loved son had been shot numerous times outside an uMhlanga nightclub a few hours earlier. They rushed to the hospital, but Keegan had already died from gunshot wounds. This week, the Naidoo family were bracing for yet another anniversary of their son's death and Keegan's sister, Malashnee, said her mom's birthday party that Sunday became the day Keegan was laid to rest. She said her family wanted answers about what happened that night and have been waiting for two years for those to come. Speaking from Sydney in Australia where she now lives, Malashnee said: "Keegan was prepping for my mom's birthday party for that Sunday and instead it was the day of his funeral. When they were called to the hospital, my mom couldn't even remember if she had put shoes on or not. We heard he had been shot in the back and dropped to his knees.

"This year, my mom is having her 70th birthday, but she has never celebrated her birthday since the day Keegan died."

She added that her family needed closure.

"The tragedy is whoever killed Keegan is moving on with life, while my brother's life has been frozen in time. His immediate family's world was shattered. None of us can move on, absolutely no justice. It's coming up to two years and not a single arrest, yet there were so many witnesses."

On the night in question, Keegan Naidoo had gone out to celebrate his cousin's birthday. His family said one of the cousins had got into an altercation with some other men and that Keegan had gone to assist.

Malashnee said since the shooting, her family had severed all ties with the cousins and their families.

Reports at the time said a brawl had taken place outside the club in the early hours of the morning and a gunfight ensued.

After the shooting, police confirmed that four people sustained gunshot wounds at the scene, including a security guard who had tried to intervene in the altercation.

They also confirmed three weapons had been recovered from the scene which will have been crucial to the ballistic investigation. The four injured people were taken to hospital for medical attention, where one later died, according to a police statement at that time.

A case of murder and three cases of attempted murder were opened at Durban North police station.

Yesterday, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the investigation had been completed. She added that a suspect had been arrested at one point during the investigation, but had then been released.

"The docket has been taken to the senior public prosecutor for a decision," said Mbele.

The Independent on Saturday