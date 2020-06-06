No boozy house parties, warn cops

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - House parties will be shut down. That was the warning from eThekwini metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersadh yesterday, who added that roadblocks for drunk driving had also been intensified this week. This follows the unbanning of liquor sales on Monday which saw long queues outside outlets, when many queued from the early hours. Queues formed again on Thursday as people stocked up for the weekend. Liquor sales are allowed from Monday to Thursday under level 3 of lockdown. However visiting family or friends is prohibited. Yesterday afternoon, Parboo said, “House parties started on Monday afternoon. We are going to clamp down on them and we’ll be paying attention to nuisance complaints for loud music and public disturbances.”

He added there had been a “drastic change” in the amount of traffic on the road this week compared with level 4 which came with an increase in accidents.

“We will be continuing with 24-hour operations with regard to roadblocks. People must confine themselves to their residences. We are committed to flattening the curve,” said Sewpersadh.

Liberty Liquor’s Clyde Boster said: “All KZN stores have had normal sales, there haven’t been reports of excessive buying. Due to lockdown regulations, we let in 50 people at a time, but other than that, people were behaving more than I had anticipated. All the people outside the store, we could have let them in at the same time if it hadn’t been for regulations. There weren’t a lot.”

Speaking on behalf of Game liquor stores, Michelle Kemp said they had restricted the amount of alcohol which could be bought.

“No more than two cases of beer or cider and one box of wine, or one case of beer and cider and two boxes of wine per customer. A maximum of six bottles of spirits or wine per customer.”

Emergency services said they had noted the increase in traffic this week. Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the number of collisions had “exponentially increased throughout South Africa which started roughly three days before ending level 4 lockdown, with Gauteng the highest.