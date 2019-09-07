ROSA da Silva, left, the mother of Richard da Silva, and Lee Dwyer, the mother of Jared Dwyer, at the Durban High Court where judgment in Omesh Ramnarain’s appeal against his 10-year sentence was reserved. Ramnarain was driving the car that hit their sons while they were cycling on the M4 in 2016, killing them.

Durban - The emotional roller-coaster ride for the families of cyclists Jared Dwyer and Richard da Silva continued Friday when the Durban High Court reserved judgment after hearing Omesh Ramnarain’s appeal against his 10-year sentence. The cyclists, members of the Kings Park Cycling Club, were hit and killed on the Ruth First M4 Highway during an early morning ride in the summer of 2016.

Da Silva and Dwyer’s families occupied the left-hand side of the public gallery, while Ramnarain’s family were on the right.

Ramnarain was among his family, as he waited to hear whether or not he would have to swop the grey suit he was wearing for orange overalls.

With judgment reserved, he left neither free from the threat of incarceration nor headed for jail.

The families of the victims did not get the closure they had hoped for and they were not done with attending court, which they had done on numerous occasions over the past three years.

Dwyer’s mother, Lee, had flown to Durban from Cape Town for the hearing, as she had done for previous hearings, and was scheduled to return on a 5pm flight on Friday.

“They kill the kids and no one cares,” said Rosa da Silva, a Durban North businesswoman and the mother of Richard, clutching Dwyer’s hand as they emerged from the court.

“It’s not fair,” Dwyer replied, adding that she was hoping “that piece of rubbish” would go to prison.

Da Silva added: “We get insulted all the time.”

During the early stages of Ramnarain’s trial in the Durban Magistrate’s Court, his victims’ families accepted his apologies, only to find later he had changed his mind about entering a plea bargain, fired his original attorney and pleaded not guilty.

Murray Pitman, Ramnarain’s defence counsel, submitted the 10-year sentence was not justified.

“We know that sometimes very minor negligence can lead to huge consequences,” Pitman said.

“But 1% negligence does not deserve 10 years in prison.”

Pitman further submitted that there was no evidence of Ramnarain having been drunk. However, during the original trial, the court heard that he had admitted to drinking four beers before the accident and that investigators had not carried out blood tests in time.

Judge Kate Pillay lashed out at poor legal processes, saying she was “mind-blown”.

“I cannot believe that blood could not be taken within two hours and that the State’s legal process is so absolutely incompetent.”

She said registered nurses were allowed to draw blood and questioned why investigators had needed to wait for a doctor to do so.

Pitman asked that his client receive a fine, a suspended sentence or community service.

Yolisa Nyakata, for the State, said five years on each count - culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving - was not excessive, given the trauma suffered by the families of Da Silva and Dwyer.

During the hearing, Pitman recounted the story presented at the original trial of a stone having been thrown at Ramnarain’s car from roadside bushes, leading to the fatal accident.

This version of events arose after the discovery, in a photograph taken at the accident scene, of a rock under a hole in his windscreen.

Nyakata questioned why the story of the stone came about only during the trial and not at the incident.