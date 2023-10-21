No derailing Boks on their quest

The online death threat that Springbok scrumhalf Cobus Reinach received ahead of tonight’s Rugby World Cup semi-final between South Africa and England won’t derail the team in their quest to reach the final. However, the management and team will do everything in their power to protect each other as they focus on defeating the English to reach a second successive final at the tournament.

When the Boks run out tonight (9pm kickoff) at the Stade de France in Paris, they will solely have another victory on their minds, with no other distractions, in the hope of giving South Africans one more weekend to celebrate something. Should they topple the English, a final awaits against either New Zealand or Argentina, who faced each other in the first semi-final last night. Bok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said despite the Reinach death threat, they did not think there was anything to worry about in the camp.

“I’ve seen him (Reinach) every day. He’s in a good space. He’s got his family around him,” Stick said in Paris yesterday. “I must also give credit to the French (organisers), the security around our hotels, with all the teams in the World Cup, was just (on) another level. “So, I don’t think at the moment, there is something to worry about, because we know for sure we are well protected in our camps.

“It’s good to see our players also in a good space when they’ve got their families around. “That’s one thing we, as a coaching staff and management, are finding a good balance in the sense of getting the human side first to be happy, you know.” And South African supporters will hope the happy Boks can provide more happiness to their fellow countrymen during the game and after the final whistle.

The Bok players and management have been vocal about the support they’ve been receiving from South Africa, and they can jog onto the field tonight assured that it will continue until well after the match – as long as they send the English home with their tail between their legs. History is also on the side of the Springboks. They’ve beaten England four out of the five times they’ve met at the World Cup. Two of these games were knockouts, with 2007 in Paris and 2019 in Yokohama being finals.

The Springboks are also back at No 1 in the official world rankings after the nail-biting win over France last weekend, which can provide some more confidence. Stick also had a message of good luck for the Proteas who take on England at the Cricket World Cup in India today (10.30am SA time start). The Boks will be watching them from Paris.