No more reduced blackouts for Durban as eThekwini publishes new load shedding schedule

Durban - The eThekwini municipality will no longer have reduced levels of load shedding as the municipality introduced a new and revised schedule on Friday. The schedule is expected to come into effect on May 25.

The municipality has been on a reduced schedule due to damage to infrastructure caused by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal in April last year. “The new schedule has been introduced following discussions between eThekwini and Eskom. Now eThekwini will experience load shedding from Stage 1 like the rest of the country," said eThekwini head of communications, Lindiwe Khuzwayo. The schedule has been designed with blocks now having “A” and “B” notation which allows for better load management and control. Blocks up to 16 are residential and commercial blocks. They will have two-hour loads shedding at a time. Key industrial nodes are in block 17 upwards and they will have four hours load shedding at a time.

“We urge residents to minimise electricity usage and also minimise trips by disconnecting during load shedding high load appliances such as geysers and stoves and staggering the switching on of these after power is restored,” said Khuzwayo. Residents can report any electricity-related issues by calling 080 311 1111; via email to [email protected] or via WhatsApp on 076 791 2449. The schedule has been published on the city’s communications platforms, including its website. See below, or click here to down load the pdf.